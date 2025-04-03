HOME > The Amazing Race > The Amazing Race 37 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

'The Amazing Race' recap: Scott Thompson and Lori Thompson taken out in live-vote Double U-Turn

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 04/03/2025



eliminated frontrunners Scott Thompson and Lori Thompson after they were one of two teams targeted at the Double U-Turn during the Season 37 episode that aired Wednesday night on CBS.



ADVERTISEMENT Scott and Lori were ousted from after they had to complete an extra Detour task that resulted in their ninth -- and last -- place arrival at the beachside Pit Stop in Bali, Indonesia.



"I think we realize that we bring out the best in each other. We have the best team here, and we got targeted because we probably were the best team this season... I could not have run this race with a better partner. We are better together than we are apart," Scott boasted in his final words.



"We are sad," Lori added. "We think we have a little bit left to give. We gave it our all. We had so much fun and it was such a great adventure that we'll remember forever."



broadcast began with "Married parents" Jonathan Towns and Ana Towns departing at 4:58AM and ripping open their next set of clues in first place, which instructed them to travel by taxi to Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary, where they would encounter a live Double U-Turn vote.



"Best friends and gamers" Carson McCalley and Jack Dodge departed at 5:40AM, and Scott and Lori were running only one minute behind the men.



At the Double U-Turn, two teams would be forced to complete both sides of the Detour.



When Jonathan and Ana arrived at the monkey forest, they learned the sanctuary didn't open until 8AM, and so they'd have to wait, which would allow many teams to catch up to them.



When Jonathan and Ana reunited with Scott and Lori at the sanctuary, Scott and Lori let the team know that they were upset about the previous Driver's Seat advantage in which Jonathan and Ana had forced the parents of eight to collect more pounds of grain in a time-consuming task.



However, the two teams hugged it out and decided to move forward in a cordial manner.



When the monkey sanctuary opened, host



Scott and Lori voted for Jonathan and Ana out of revenge, as did "Father and son" Jeff "Pops" Bailey and Jeff Bailey.

Carson and Jack also voted for Jonathan and Ana, and "Married nurse anesthetists" Alyssa Borden and Josiah Borden followed suit.



"Married Vegas performers" Brett Hamby and Mark Romain voted for Scott and Lori since they got in and out of the challenges very quickly.



"Siblings" Han Nguyen and Holden Nguyen, "Mother and daughter" Melinda Papadeas and Erika Papadeas, and "Brothers" Nick Fio and Mike Fio voted for Scott and Lori as well.



Jonathan and Ana voted for Nick and Mike, saying the men could be strong competitors in the end.



"I know it's a game and it's a competition, but some of these teams are our friends. They're not my friends anymore -- there's no way," Lori announced.



The Racers seemed to agree Scott and Lori were trying to present themselves as a weak team when they repeatedly finished each leg in the Top 3.



Jonathan and Ana were shocked to have received the Double U-Turn, and Ana mentioned how they were "screwed." Lori also admitted she was dreading what was to come.



Han and Holden arrived at the gazebo in first place and discovered it was time to complete one of two possible Detour tasks: "Coconuts" or "Coral."



"Coconuts" required teams to use one bicycle to deliver 60 coconuts to a beach cafe along the shoreline. Once they stacked them up like the locals, they'd receive their next clue.



"Coral" required teams to attach five species of coral onto a reef star frame, snorkel with it out to sea, and then plant it on the ocean floor. Once the coral was safely in place, the teams would receive their next clue.



Han and Holden decided to do the coconuts task because it was a physically grueling challenge that they could essentially just power through. Han and Holden were joined by Nick and Mike, Alyssa and Josiah, Melinda and Erika, and Pops and Jeff.



The teams who decided to swim with coral were Brett and Mark and Carson and Jack.



Jonathan and Ana had to complete both Detour tasks, as did Scott and Lori.



Scott and Lori also ripped open their Detour clue in last place, which didn't help their situation.



Scott and Lori delivered all of their coconuts in two trips to save time while other teams took three or four bicycle trips in order to keep their coconuts secure. However, the parents really struggled with the coral task.



Carson and Jack completed and left the Detour in first place, and they headed to Nusa Dua Beach, where they'd find their next clue. Brett and Mark finished the Detour in second place. Alyssa and Josiah were racing in third place following the Detour.



Meanwhile, Ana was afraid to swim but she pushed herself out of her comfort zone in order to not be eliminated from .



Once Carson and Jack arrived to Nusa Dua Beach, it became time for one member from each team to complete a Roadblock task.



Jack decided to attempt the Roadblock, and he was soon joined by Brett, Josiah, and Pops.



Brett and Mark completed the Roadblock in first place, and they were instructed to go on foot to the Taksu Art Stage at the beach, where Phil would be awaiting them at the Pit Stop. Phil was standing on a beautiful pathway surrounded by flowers at the end of the peninsula.



Carson and Jack finished the Roadblock in second place with Brett and Mark still in sight.



But Brett and Mark ran to the Pit Stop in first place. For winning the leg, the guys received a total of $10,000.



Carson and Jack placed second, and at this point, Jonathan and Ana finished their coconut Detour task in eighth place.



Jonathan admitted the sun and heat exposure was starting to get to him and that the tasks were too much for him that day.



As for Scott and Lori, they finally finished the coral task and were in last place.



Han was then shown beginning the surfing Roadblock task, and she was soon joined by Mike, Erika, Jonathan, and Scott.



Alyssa and Josiah made it to the Pit Stop in third place, and Pops and Jeff completed the leg in fourth place. Phil declared Han and Holden Team No. 5.



Melinda and Erika made it to the Pit Stop in sixth place, and they were thrilled with that.



Nick and Mike raced to the Pit Stop and claimed seventh place.



Meanwhile, Jonathan and Scott were going head to head in the surfing Roadblock task.

Even though Jonathan was fatigued, overheated and fighting a headache, he did his best to pull through. Ana, for her part, watched her husband struggle and cried helplessly from the beach.



Jonathan and Ana raced to the Pit Stop in eighth place.



Lori watched Jonathan and Ana take off, but she remained optimistic and told her husband that he did an awesome job. Lori was convinced in this moment that she and Scott were still in it.



Jonathan and Ana finished the leg in eighth place, and then Scott and Lori touched the Pit Stop mat in ninth -- and last -- place.



Scott and Lori were therefore eliminated from the Race, and Scott immediately broke down into tears. The couple, however, was very proud of themselves, and they acknowledged how their children would be too.





