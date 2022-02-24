'The Amazing Race' recap: Ryan and Dusty survive non-elimination leg in Greece after "hopeless" task nearly breaks Dusty
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 02/24/2022
The Amazing Race featured Ryan Ferguson and Dusty Harris surviving a non-elimination leg in Greece after a "hopeless" and back-breaking task during the Season 33 episode that aired Wednesday night on CBS.
"Best Friends" Ryan and Dusty avoided elimination and were able to keep racing in Thessaloniki, Greece, after arriving at the ninth leg's Pit Stop in fourth -- and last -- place.
The Amazing Race broadcast began in Kallikrateia Port, Greece, where the teams had found their own hotel rooms to sleep in overnight.
"Internet Personalities" Kim Holderness and Penn Holderness and "Flight Attendants" Raquel Moore and Cayla Platt departed first at 9AM.
The teams' first set of clues instructed them to drive themselves to Theatro Dassous in Thessaloniki, an ancient city in Greece dating back 24 centuries.
Raquel and Cayla were hoping to finally win a leg, but they also knew winning the last leg would be the only one that really mattered.
Ryan and Dusty and "Father and Daughter" Arun Kumar and Natalia Kumar then departed for the ninth leg in the second group at 9:15AM.
"We're realizing that early start plays a tremendous amount in how you can finish. And so, it's a little deterring that we're not there but I think to get back into the top group today, we just need to run a flawless leg," Dusty said.
"We are where the Greek gods come from, and so I hope we're presented with something where our strengths can be put on display."
Arun and Natalia also intended to bring their best game possible, and Natalia said she was so impressed with her father and how he had conquered many of the physical challenges in the Race.
Kim and Penn arrived at their next clue in first place, and then it became time for one Racer from each team to complete a Roadblock task.
For the Roadblock, the participating Racers had to search for one of four gold coins hidden underneath rocks spread throughout the outdoor theater. But the catch was that there appeared to be thousands of stones, and the Racers were told to "leave no stone unturned."
Considering it was a "sea of stones" and Kim suffers from anxiety, she felt immediately overwhelmed.
"If we're the first team here, logically we have better odds. Find the first coin and you make it even harder for the team behind you to find the coin. If the last team has to find one rock, that's just mean -- if that's the case," Penn told the cameras.
Penn predicted the task would be hard for everybody, and so he assured his wife to stay calm and keep looking.
While Kim sifted through the stones, the three other teams were still driving to find their next destination, and they all apparently got lost.
Just as Kim's back was starting to hurt, Raquel began the task, and Kim welcomed her to "hell."
Dusty then attempted the task in third place, and he called it "nuts." Arun finally joined in the search in fourth place and hoped he could pick up some time since all the teams were there together.
This challenge required patience, which Arun certainly has, and so he figured this would be his task to show up and maybe even show off.
At one point, Kim put her hand on a rock with a gold coin under it -- but she didn't pick it up and check underneath it!
After an exhausting and "hopeless" search, Raquel finally found the first coin, and then she and Cayla headed to the Trigonion Tower, where they must listen to Socrates' wisdom in order to receive their next clue.
Kim found a gold coin in second place, and then Arun left the Roadblock task in third place.
Dusty felt pretty defeated considering there was only one coin left out there, and he told Ryan, "This is not how I expected to go out, bro!"
Raquel and Cayla met Socrates in first place, and they learned they must complete one of two possible Detour tasks: "Bring 'Em" or "Break 'Em."
"Bring 'Em" required teams to safely carry and deliver 300 plates up a hill to a cafe called Jasmine. Once there, the restaurant owner would break out their next clue.
"Break 'Em" required the teams to smash through a pile of plates -- but only when a band was playing music -- until they could find one with a clue inside, the name of their Pit Stop, the symbolic White Tower.
While Raquel and Cayla chose to smash plates, Kim and Penn arrived at the Trigonion Tower.
Kim and Penn then opted to smash plates in second place.
"We are going to be the fourth all-female team to win The Amazing Race!" the girls yelled as they celebrated. "Mark our words!"
Kim and Penn completed the ninth leg in second place, and they cheered about their success. The couple was told they'd be leaving in the second group -- out of three -- at the next departure time.
Meanwhile, Dusty was still searching through rocks and Arun and Natalia were driving to the Detour. Given Dusty had reached his breaking point, Ryan asked his buddy to check out the view with him and realize where they were at.
Dusty thanked Ryan for helping him to control his temper, and he continued his pursuit of the fourth and final gold coin.
"I definitely didn't think this would be what got me," noted Dusty, who remained composed for his son watching from home.
A couple minutes shy of working on the Roadblock task for three hours, Dusty finally found his coin and so the men continued on.