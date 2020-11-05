'The Amazing Race' recap: Kaylynn Williams and Haley Williams survive non-elimination leg in Paraguay
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 11/05/2020
The Amazing Race featured Kaylynn Williams and Haley Williams surviving a non-elimination leg in Paraguay during Wednesday night's Season 32 episode on CBS.
ADVERTISEMENT
The "Sisters" team arrived at the fourth Pit Stop at Plaza Italia in Asuncion, Paraguay and met The Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan in eighth -- and last -- place, but Phil announced they had reached a non-elimination leg and could keep racing.
The Amazing Race broadcast began with the remaining eight teams cruising along the Amazon River in Brazil.
"Dating Couple" Leo Brown and Alana Folsom confronted "Dating Couple" Will Jardell and James Wallington about the Double U-Turn and essentially called it a mean joke.
Leo and Alana told the cameras they wouldn't hesitate to use their new "Yield" power against Will and James if the opportunity presented itself.
But for now, Will and James departed the Pit Stop in first place at 11:11PM.
The teams were instructed to fly more than 1,500 miles from Manaus to Asuncion, the capital and largest city of Paraguay in South America, and search for their next clue at an orchestra school where the students play string instruments made from recycled trash.
"Married Parents" Chee Lee and Hung Nguyen departed in second place at 11:18PM, followed by Kaylynn and Haley in third place at 11:33PM.
Behind Kaylynn and Haley were "Pro Volleyball Players" Riley McKibbin and Maddison McKibbin in fourth at 11:37PM, and on their heels were "Former NFL Stars" DeAngelo Williams and Gary Barnidge in fifth at 11:43PM.
Next to leave the Pit Stop were "Siblings" Eswar Dhinakaran and Aparna Dhinakaran at 12:42AM and then "Sisters" Michelle Newland and Victoria Newland at 12:56AM in seventh place.
Leo and Alana left the Pit Stop at 1:57AM in last place, but all the teams hopped on the same flight and so they ended up on a level playing field.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
However, Will and James printed out maps of Paraguay while in the airport for their allies -- DeAngelo and Gary, Hung and Chee, Riley and Maddison, and Eswar and Aparna.
Upon landing, the teams raced to their next destination and learned one Racer from each team had to figure out how to repurpose items in a landfill to build a cello. When the instrument could play music, a team would receive its next clue.
Kaylynn and Haley's taxi driver was apparently lost and took them to a random house, where the driver actually got out of the car to go talk to someone and use the phone. The girls agreed it was "a nightmare," especially because the incident cost them a lot of time.
DeAngelo and Gary finished the task first and learned they must travel by taxi to Terere Vendor at Mercado 4 and find a marked vendor in order to receive the next clue.
Will and James completed the Roadblock in second place, following by Hung and Chee in third.
Eswar and Aparna competed to avoid last place against Kaylynn and Haley.
Once at the vendor's cart, the teams had to prepare the national drink of Paraguay that boasts medicinal properties such as vitality and vigor in the traditional way and then fill up a thermos they would carry as a refreshment for the rest of the leg.
DeAngelo and Gary completed the task quickly and then took on one of two possible Detour tasks: "Stack Your Melons" or "Use Your Melon."
"Stack Your Melons" required the teams to stack watermelons into a pyramid shape, which was a task previously performed on The AmazingRace's 20th season that proved to be a real challenge.
"Use Your Melon" from Season 20 required teams to complete a choreographed routine while dancing with a bottle on their heads. If a player broke a bottle, the team would have to perform again.
DeAngelo and Gary chose to stack watermelons along with Riley and Maddison.
Will and James opted to dance -- since they had practiced this exact challenge at home -- and so did Hung and Chee, Leo and Alana, Michelle and Victoria, and Eswar and Aparna.
Hung and Chee struggled to not break bottles and so they ended up switching tasks and chose to stack watermelons instead.
Kaylynn and Haley arrived at the Detour in last place after Kaylynn took nearly four hours to build her musical instrument and attempted the dancing task.
But the girls were still in it because DeAngelo and Gary had watermelons tumbling into the street every time they tried to properly stack them. DeAngelo and Gary complained they didn't pay attention to detail like they should have, and the Detour took them almost four hours to do.
Will and James finished the Detour on their second attempt and advanced to the Pit Stop at Plaza Italia named after the many Italian families who live in the neighborhood.
Will and James then met Phil Keoghan at the Pit Stop and learned they had won $5,000 each.
Michelle and Victoria finished the leg in second place, and then Leo and Alana placed third. Riley and Maddison met Phil in fourth place.
Although Eswar and Aparna raced most of the leg in the back of the pack, they completed the Detour extremely fast and so they made it to the Pit Stop mat in fifth place.
ADVERTISEMENT
Hung and Chee made it to the Pit Stop in sixth place, and then DeAngelo and Gary finished the leg in seventh place. DeAngelo and Gary were shocked to discover they were not in last place.
Once Kaylynn and Haley arrived at the Pit Stop, Phil broke the news they had finished in last place, which didn't surprise them at all.
"You might be surprised to find out that this is a non-elimination leg and it does mean that you have a second chance. You are going to face a Speed Bump in the next leg of the Race and you will need to complete the Speed Bump before you can continue racing with the other teams," Phil explained.