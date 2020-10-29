'The Amazing Race' recap: Jerry Eaves and Frank Eaves eliminated after making big error in third leg
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 10/29/2020
The Amazing Race eliminated Jerry Eaves and Frank Eaves after the team finished the third leg of Season 32 in last place during Wednesday night's episode on CBS.
The "Father and Son" team arrived at the third Pit Stop in Manaus, Brazil, and met The Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan in ninth -- and last -- place, which resulted in their elimination from the season.
"We said we'd come here and do the best that we could, and that's what we did here today," Jerry said following his team's ouster, adding, "We had a winning experience and I wouldn't trade it for the world."
"My dad is out here with two hip replacements and a bad knee. He's the best father I could ever ask for," Frank added.
The Amazing Race broadcast began with "Married Parents" Chee Lee and Hung Nguyen being the first team to leave Colombia at 3:36AM and fly 1,100 miles southeast to Manaus, Brazil.
Upon landing, the teams were instructed to find their first clue at the bustling Porto de Manaus market.
All the teams hopped on the same flight to Manaus, and no one had yet to use their new "Yield" advantage.
"Former NFL Stars" DeAngelo Williams and Gary Barnidge left in second place at 3:58AM, and on their heels were "Pro Volleyball Players" Riley McKibbin and Maddison McKibbin at 4:22AM.
"Siblings" Eswar Dhinakaran and Aparna Dhinakaran departed in fourth place at 4:29AM, followed by "Sisters" Michelle Newland and Victoria Newland in fifth place at 4:34AM and "Dating Couple" Will Jardell and James Wallington in sixth place at 5:11AM.
Will and James planned to U-Turn "Dating Couple" Leo Brown and Alana Folsom if the opportunity presented itself given they'd be a tough team to beat if faced against them in the back of the pack.
Leo and Alana departed in seventh place at 6:28AM, and behind them were "Sisters" Kaylynn Williams and Haley Williams, who left the second Pit Stop in eighth place at 6:31AM.
And the last to depart were Jerry and Frank at 6:33AM. The guys' goal was just to beat one team and advance.
At the airport, it was established DeAngelo and Gary, Hung and Chee, Riley and Maddison, Eswar and Aparna, and Will and James were an alliance and would help each other out going forward as the Top 5 teams so far.
Eswar and Aparna found the clue in first place and learned they must search the market for 11 items on a list -- which were all written in Portuguese -- in order to receive their next clue.
Michelle and Victoria got lost looking for the market, and Frank and Jerry followed them since they didn't have an idea of where to go either.
Will and James finished the task in first place and received their next clue, which instructed them to get onboard marked boats and proceed to Dessana Village, where they'd witness a native hunting technique and receive their next clue.
The teams were told to take their items with them, but multiple teams realized they were missing items -- and others forgot to take their bags with them and had to go back.
Jerry and Frank forgot their entire bag, for example, and only realized it when they were cruising in the water. The guys therefore had to return to the market and were stuck running to the next destination in last place.
Riley and Maddison were able to jump from sixth place all the way to first place because they were wise enough to pack all of their groceries back up and carry them onto the boat.
Once at Dessana Village, it became time for the teams to complete one of two possible Detour tasks: "Shelter from Trees" or "Well Done Please."
"Shelter from Trees" required teams to carry a bundle of leaves to a chiefs house and weave them together to create a new section of a roof.
"Well Done Please" required teams to use their items from the market to prepare a meal for the chief.
Riley and Maddison choose to weave a roof, along with Eswar and Aparna, DeAngelo and Gary
Will and James chose to cook, along with Kaylynn and Haley, Hung and Chee, Leo and Alana, Michelle and Victoria, and Jerry and Frank.
Will and James then raced to the Double U-Turn board and chose to U-Turn Leo and Alana because the men felt threatened by them. Hung and Chee finished the Detour in second place but chose not to U-Turn anybody.
Kaylynn and Haley made it to the board in third place and chose to U-Turn Jerry and Frank, knowing the guys were far behind most of the teams, in order to give Leo and Alana a fighting chance to stay in the game.
Leo and Alana and Frank and Jerry were therefore forced to complete both sides of the Detour task before heading to the Pit Stop, where The Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan was waiting for the teams.