"I learned a lot about my daughter. She is strong and she's resilient. She is a leader and she takes charge," Ernest gushed.
"I am just so proud of her... There is no way I'd be able to have this amazing adventure with my daughter if The Amazing Race wasn't available. We had an amazing time."
And Bridget shared with tears in her eyes, "I feel like my dad and I really had a chance to talk more and just get deeper and not be afraid to express our feelings when it comes to certain situations. We haven't been able to do that in a while."
The Amazing Race broadcast began with "Best friends and gamers" Carson McCalley and Jack Dodge ripping their first clue open in first place at 4:40PM.
The team was instructed to fly from Hong Kong, China, to Osaka, Japan. At some point during this leg, the teams would encounter the classic "Intersection" decision.
Carson and Jack learned there was a direct flight that would land in Osaka at 6:35AM, but they decided to book a flight with a connection that would save them 30 minutes and get them into Osaka at 6:05AM.
Carson and Jack knew booking a connection was a risk, but they thought that 30-minute advantage would be well worth it if everything went according to plan.
"Married Vegas performers" Brett Hamby and Mark Romain also decided to book that risky connection flight, as did Ernest and Bridget.
After the first two flights were fully booked, several teams got stuck on a third flight that would be arriving in Osaka at 7:55AM.
Those teams were "Father and son" Jeff "Pops" Bailey and Jeff Bailey, "Friends" Bernie Gutierrez and Carrigain Scadden, "Married parents" Scott Thompson and Lori Thompson, and "Mother and daughter" Melinda Papadeas and Erika Papadeas.
However, Jeff and Pops didn't give up at the ticket counter, and after working some magic, they managed to get on the direct flight landing at 6:35AM. They also got Melinda and Erika on that flight while Bernie and Carrigain were off arguing in the airport.
All of the teams on the second flight arriving at 6:35AM were Pops and Jeff, Melinda and Erika, "Brothers" Nick Fio and Mike Fio, "Married nurse anesthetists" Alyssa Borden and Josiah Borden, "Dating nurses" Courtney Ramsey and Jasmin Carey, "Siblings" Han Nguyen and Holden Nguyen, and "Married parents" Jonathan Towns and Ana Towns.
Bernie and Carrigain were on the last flight out, that would arrive at 7:55AM, along with Scott and Lori.
Once the first flight arrived in Osaka at 6:05AM, the teams rushed to the Tsutenkaku Tower, and Ernest and Bridget got there first.
Ernest and Bridget learned they must head to Namba Hatch, where the "Intersection" awaited them.
At the Intersection, teams had to pair up to complete the next challenge. However, any decision made to be paired up had to be mutually agreed upon.
Ernest and Mark chose to pair up while Carson and Jack waited for another team to arrive so they could proceed with the task.
For the challenge, two people from two different teams had to work together to complete a Roadblock task. The participating Racers were required to learn and perform a complicated percussion pattern.
Once a pair played the drums in sync, they'd return to their original partners and receive their next clue.
Based on when they ripped open the clue at the Intersection, the other pairs of drummers were Jack and Jonathan, Alyssa and Mike, Courtney and Jeff, Erika and Holden, and Bernie and Scott.
Jack and Jonathan finished the drumming task in first place, and so the men and their partners headed on foot to Dotonbori Bridge.
Ernest really struggled with the drumming task and couldn't get it right after 15 attempts, which was frustrating and deflating for the two teams. Mark and Brett felt helpless, and Bridget hated watching her father have such a tough time.
But Bernie and Scott finished the drumming quickly and jumped ahead of half the other teams.
Carson and Jack, running in first place, were then instructed to complete one of two possible Detour tasks: "Mochi" or "Mawashi."
In "Mochi," teams were required to pound out enough rice to make 12 mochi bowls to the satisfaction of the "Mochi Master."
In "Mawashi," teams had to roll a 19-foot piece of canvas around a Racer and make sure it's perfectly wrapped and fit for wrestling.
Carson and Jack chose "Mawashi," and they were joined by Jonathan and Ana, Nick and Mike, Alyssa and Josiah, Scott and Lori, Bernie and Carrigain, Han and Holden, Brett and Mark, and Ernest and Bridget.