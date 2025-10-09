"I think we had a perfect relationship before the million dollars, and we're going to be fine without the million dollars. We've done it for six years," Matt said in his final words.
"Whatever place we came in... there were experiences we'd never get to have."
The Amazing Race broadcast began in Prague with "Brothers and entrepreneurs" Jag Bains and Jas Bains departing the previous Pit Stop in first place at 5:14AM.
All teams were required to self-drive from Prague to the city of Kutna Hora, known as "The Silver City," and then make their way to the local brewery where they'd find their next clue.
The teams were warned that "The Driver's Seat" twist was ahead, and Jas and Jag said they didn't want to participate in the twist because they already had a huge target on their back.
"Brothers" Joseph Abdin and Adam Abdin were right on Jas and Jag's heels, and so were "Sisters" Natalie Negrotti and Stephanie Negrotti. The three teams therefore kicked off the leg working together as an alliance.
Jas and Jag led the two other teams to the brewery, which didn't open until 9AM. It was only 7AM at that point, and so the former Big Brother houseguests used the time to strategize and figure out how to keep blood off their hands.
The three teams called themselves "Trainwreck," referring to all the chaos in the prior leg, and then it became time for a Roadblock task.
One Racer from each team was instructed to help bottle beer at the brewery.
The first team to arrive would be "put in the Driver's seat" and must determine how many bottles of beer each team would have to fill and then pack. Teams would be given one, two or three crates to fill.
Natalie and Stephanie were in the Driver's seat and gave Jas and Jag the most amount of crates, but they had agreed on this.
The other teams who received three crates were Joseph and Adam, "Brothers" Tucker Des Lauriers and Eric Des Lauriers, and "Father and daughter" Jack Baham and Chelsie Baham.
Natalie and Stephanie gave the girls lighter loads.
Natalie and Stephanie gave two crates to "Sisters" Kristine Bernabe and Rubina Bernabe, "Dating" couple Kat Dunn and Alex Romo, "Dating Couple" Kyland Young and Taylor Hale, Megan and Matt, and themselves.
"Engaged Couple" Izzy Gleicher and Paige Seber received only one crate, as did "Sisters" Hannah Chaddha and Simone Chaddha.
The first several Racers who took on the beer task were Jas, Stephanie, Adam, and Eric.
Natalie and Stephanie finished the Roadblock in first place, and they were told to drive to Kostel sv. Anny to find their next clue.
Natalie and Stephanie wrote directions down for the "Trainwreck" guys to leave on their windshields, but Jas and Jag finished the task in time to see the girls writing things down.
Jas and Jag therefore technically finished the leg as Team No. 2, hoping this would take some of the heat off of them, knowing there was probably going to be a U-Turn in a future leg.
At this point, Kyland just started the bottle-filling task at the brewery when Jack was still there.
Joseph and Adam then finished the leg as Team No. 4, Hannah and Simone placed fifth, and Izzy and Paige completed the leg in sixth place.
Meanwhile, Kat and Alex were racing in tenth place, and Megan and Matt were behind them in eleventh place. Alex attempted the beer bottle task while Kyland was still there trying to make up time.
Once Kyland left the task, Matt started filling his beer bottles.
The other Racers who chose to play hockey, in this exact order, were Kristine, Chelsie, Taylor, and Alex.
Unfortunately for Alex, it took him more than two dozen attempts to finally score a goal.
Kristine and Rubina met Phil at the Pit Stop mat in seventh place, Jack and Chelsie placed eighth, and then Kyland and Taylor stepped on the mat in ninth place.
While Matt and Megan appeared to get lost again, Kat and Alex discovered they had finished the leg in tenth place.
Phil then greeted Matt and Megan at Kostel sv. Anny, which is where they were supposed to go after the beer task.
Phil explained to the couple, "All of the other teams have checked in to the Pit Stop. Unfortunately, you were unable to complete the course today, and I am very sorry to tell you that you have been eliminated from the Race."