The teams had reportedly already traveled to England and Scotland prior to the sudden suspension of the show's production.
"Yes, we were out, we were shooting Season 33, and then, look, all hell broke loose and we had to come home," Phil toldEntertainment Weekly. "It's very frustrating."
Phil believes The Amazing Race will not pick up where it left off until the number of Covid-19 cases drops dramatically.
"People have asked me when we're going to be back shooting Amazing Race," Phil said.
"And all I can say is, 'As soon as that curve goes down.' That line that we see -- which is so depressing right now -- unfortunately, is an indication of not shooting/shooting. I mean, that's all there is to it."
Phil said The Amazing Race will resume filming faster if people follow quarantine regulations and take social distancing and self-isolating seriously.
"We've got to bring that line down, and that is going to happen by all of us collectively working together to bring it down. And the only way it's going to come down is if we stop the transmission," Phil explained.
"And I don't need to talk to you about how it's transmitted. But, yeah, this is going to be a collective effort where everybody's going to have to say, 'Okay, I take responsibility, and it's not just about me, it's about the whole.'"
"And we can bring that number down and bring that curve down, and we'll go out and we'll shoot more Amazing Races," he shared.
The Amazing Race was one of the first TV programs to shut down production in light of the global coronavirus pandemic.
CBS released a statement at the time and said, "Due to increased concerns and uncertainty regarding the coronavirus around the world, CBS and the producers of The Amazing Race have taken the precautionary measure of temporarily suspending production on the 33rd season of the series."
"All contestants and production staff are in the process of returning home. At this time, no Racers or anyone on the production team traveling with them have contracted the virus, or show symptoms, and we are not aware of anyone being exposed to it."
"Out of an abundance of caution, everyone involved in the show will continue to be monitored when they return home," the network continued. "The health and well-being of the Racers and the production team are our top priorities."
CBS initially revealed in April that Season 32 of The Amazing Race was set to premiere with a two-hour episode on Wednesday, May 20 at 8PM ET/PT on CBS, one week after the finale of Survivor: Winners At War, Survivor's milestone 40th season.
In mid-May, the network announced Season 32 of The Amazing Race will now air this fall in the Wednesdays 9PM ET/PT time period following Survivor, which is scheduled to air its 41st season in the 8PM ET/PT timeslot.
(However, given the pandemic has now reportedly delayed the start of production of Survivor's 41st season until at least September, Survivor's own fall return now appears uncertain.)
"First thing I want to say to all Amazing Race fans is thank you for your patience. And I also want to say thank you to the patience of the cast of season 32. People have been waiting way too long for Amazing Race to come on," Phil told EW.
Instead of airing Season 32 of The Amazing Race this summer, CBS chose to air two new reality shows in its usual Wednesday night time period: Game On! from executive producers Ben Winston and James Corden, which debuted in late May, as well as Tough as Nails premiering July 8 at 9PM ET/PT.
Tough as Nails, created and hosted by Phil, will feature hard-working Americans putting their endurance, strength and mental toughness to the test through challenges held at real-world job sites.
"I also want to say that Tough as Nails coming on in the summer had absolutely nothing to do with Amazing Race being pushed to the fall," Phil said.
"Amazing Race is a blue-chip show, it's a go-to show. It's got a track record, unlike Tough as Nails, which we're throwing out there and we'll see whether people like it or not. So mutually exclusive shows, right? One has nothing to do with another."