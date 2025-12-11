'The Amazing Race' finale: 'Big Brother' winner Jag Bains and brother Jas Bains win Season 38
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 12/11/2025
The Amazing Race featured "Brothers and entrepreneurs" Jag Bains and Jas Bains crossing the finish line in New York in first place and winning $1 million during the Season 38 finale that aired Wednesday night on CBS.
ADVERTISEMENT
"It's a pretty surreal feeling to be the first Big Brother winner to also win The Amazing Race, and to do it with my brother by my side is also very special," Jag said after completing the Race.
However, Kyland shared, "I love this woman and I know she loves me. We want to see what we can build this into, and this gave us a lot of hope... [And] Taylor is the first Big Brother winner to get second! That's the silver lining."
"There were times when I had self-doubt and I thought I was holding my brother back, and I didn't think I'd be standing here today," Adam shared.
The Amazing Race finale broadcast began where the penultimate episode had left off, with Joseph and Adam racing against Izzy and Paige to the Pit Stop in Paris.
Joseph and Adam were ecstatic to find out they had placed third in the leg and would be advancing to the finals, but Izzy Gleicher and Paige Seber appeared crushed.
"I'm so proud of this woman! You are the love of my life and I think you're excellent," Paige told Izzy at the Pit Stop in France.
After Izzy was told her team's time on The Amazing Race had come to an end, she cried, "This is something I never thought we'd do and now I can't imagine our life never having done it!... It was really a privilege, thank you."
Heading into the finale, Jag and Jas had won first place six times, and they were the only team in the finals who actually won a leg of the Race. They planned to run their strongest leg yet and take home the $1 million.
Taylor and Kyland said they had "clawed our way to the top" and "taken out titans before," and Joseph and Adam pointed out how their perseverance paid off and they were going to win The Amazing Race.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Jas and Jag were then shown opening up their next clue at 10:46AM, which instructed them to fly across the Atlantic Ocean to New York City. They were given $550 for this leg of the Race.
All three teams hopped on the same flight and rushed for a taxi in New York at the same time.
The teams were driven to The Empire State Building, and Jas and Jag were the first team there. The guys were instructed to rappel down The Empire State Building over 1,200 feet to receive their next clue. Only 20 people had ever rappelled down from the top.
Jas and Jag said they were comfortable with heights, and then Taylor and Kyland took on the task in second place.
Adam was "petrified" of heights, according to Joseph, so he definitely wasn't looking forward to the descent.
Once Jas and Jag finished the task, they were required to pick up a special package at Epices Bakery and bring it back to 1900 Broadway, where the Cookie Monster from Sesame Street awaited them.
Jas and Jag met the Cookie Monster on the fourth floor, and then Oscar the Grouch gave the team their next set of clues.
ADVERTISEMENT
Jas and Jag learned they must make their way to Spandex House next, and Taylor and Kyland were right on their heels. Joseph and Adam asked their taxi driver to wait for them, and then the guys met the famous Sesame Street characters in third place.
But when Joseph and Adam left 1900 Broadway, their taxi was gone.
"We've never had luck with taxis," Joseph lamented to the cameras.
Meanwhile, Jas and Jag arrived at Spandex House in first place, and the team was required to pick up an order form with five different fabric swatches and then, paying careful attention to detail, search an enormous fabric store to find them.
Once they picked up a total of 16 balls of fabric and loaded them onto carts, they must make their way through the busy streets 11 blocks and deliver them to students in front of the Fashion Institute of Technology in exchange for a clue.
"It got very tiring -- very, very fast," Jag said while pushing the cart down the street, before one of the fabrics got caught on the cart's wheel and the men had to unravel it.
And Taylor, racing in second place, said she probably wouldn't have been able to get through the challenge without Kyland.
Joseph was then shown doing most of the pushing to save Adam's blood-sugar levels since he's diabetic.
After delivering the fabrics, Jas and Jag -- who assumed they were only "minutes" ahead -- proceeded to Seret Studios.
At Seret Studios, the teams were required to solve an Amazing Race crossword puzzle. Once completed, they'd receive their final clue.
Jas admitted he's "so bad" at crossword puzzles, but the guys got right to work, trying to answer questions and then fill in letters across and down the board.
Taylor and Kyland arrived in second place, with Joseph and Adam not far behind.
The teams had to answer questions about their destinations, tasks, and what they learned on the Race.
Taylor said she had been studying and preparing nonstop for this final challenge and so she thought the task was "made" for them.
The crossword puzzle revealed "Yankee Stadium" as the finish line of The Amazing Race.
When Jas and Jag shouted with joy and celebrated their puzzle-solving skills, Taylor and Kyland could hear them from one room over. Taylor and Kyland tried to focus on their puzzle and not listen to them, and they eventually got the job done.
Footage showed Jas and Jag being driven to the finish line while Taylor and Kyland were also in a taxi making their way to Yankee Stadium.
"Jag and Jas, after completing your amazing European adventure, I am pleased to tell you that you have won this Amazing Race and one million dollars! This is your seventh first-place finish. What was the secret to your success?" Phil asked the team.
"We came in with such a positive mind set. Traveling around the world with my brother and best friend by my side has just been such a beautiful experience, and through every single challenge, we trusted each other. I'm so grateful for it all," Jag shared.
Taylor and Kyland crossed the finish line in second place, and Taylor gushed, "We were dating on and off for a long time and our communication was terrible. And every leg along the way, we just got stronger and stronger."
"I feel like we regained our friendship," she continued, "which we lost when we used to date. I'm so happy we did this together."