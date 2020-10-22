"I've never went to a track meet and not made a final. I expected to run this race and I knew it was going to be very, very hard and grueling, but I did not expect to go out on Leg 2," Kellie admitted in her final words.
"It's a great experience we'll get to go home and talk about and laugh about," LaVonne added.
The girls agreed racing made their relationship a lot closer, with LaVonne noting, "We even hugged four times."
The Amazing Race broadcast began with the remaining ten teams, who had survived the first leg in Trinidad and Tobago, racing with "Married Parents" Chee Lee and Hung Nguyen at the head of the pack.
Following the first leg, Phil had instructed the teams to keep racing and head southwest to Bogota, Colombia.
All of the teams were able to book seats on the same flight to the capital city of Colombia and, upon landing, they raced to Nemocon Salt Mine.
In the salt mine, teams were required to search the underground tunnels -- which covered an area of more than two acres -- for a 10-minute or 20-minute hourglass and then sign up for either a 6AM or 6:30AM departure time the next morning.
Only five slots were available for the earlier departure time.
The teams' hourglass would eventually give them the power to stop another team from racing for 10 or 20 minutes in The Amazing Race's new "Yield" twist.
When a Yield is used during the Race, its power can be used to stop a team in their tracks.
The first five teams to depart in the morning were "Siblings" Eswar Dhinakaran and Aparna Dhinakaran, "Pro Volleyball Players" Riley McKibbin and Maddison McKibbin, "Former NFL Stars" DeAngelo Williams and Gary Barnidge, Hung and Chee, and "Dating Couple" Will Jardell and James Wallington.
The five teams made an early alliance to help each other through the leg.
The teams were instructed to race on foot to Templo Parroquial San Francisco de Asis and climb the bell tower to search for an artifact at the top. After retrieving their relics, they had to fight heavy traffic and return to the downtown area.
The teams to find emeralds in the bell tower had to deliver them to a street broker while the teams with golden rafts were asked to deliver them to an archeology professor in order to receive their next clue.
Riley and Maddison received their clue in first place and learned they must travel by taxi to Escuela Nacional Circo Para Todos and search for their next clue. A Yield was waiting for the teams at this destination if they opted to use their hourglass.
"Sisters" Kaylynn Williams and Haley Williams dropped off their relic in last place.
Gary and DeAngelo arrived at the Yield sign first, followed by Hung and Chee -- and both teams decided not to use waste their hourglass.
It then became time for a Roadblock, which required the teams to join the circus and attempt "the wheel of death" as well as walking across a tightrope high above the ground while balancing a tray of fragile glasses.
Once one player from each team completed the Roadblock, the teams could advance to the next task, which involved decorating a truck known as a volqueta and attaching the horn to the front.
Gary and DeAngelo stayed at the front of the pack and were working on their truck while Kellie and LaVonne arrived at the cirus in last place.
After finishing the truck task in first place, Hung and Chee learned they must head to the Pit Stop at Parque Nacional Enrique Olaya Herrera.
Upon reaching the end of the second leg, Hung and Chee once again finished in first place. For winning the leg, they won a five-night trip for two to Switzerland.
"Second win in a row. I think it just shows we communicate well together and are trying to support each other and have teamwork. I think that's the key," Chee said.
Gary and DeAngelo stepped on the Pit Stop mat in second place.