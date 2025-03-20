Jonathan and Ana boarded the first train with "Married parents" Scott Thompson and Lori Thompson.
"Married nurse anesthetists" Alyssa Borden and Josiah Borden boarded the second bullet train with "Best friends and gamers" Carson McCalley and Jack Dodge.
"Father and son" Jeff "Pops" Bailey and Jeff Bailey hopped on the third train by asking people if they could cut them in the ticket-counter line.
Courtney and Jasmin boarded the fourth train out of Osaka with "Mother and daughter" Melinda Papadeas and Erika Papadeas.
"Friends" Bernie Gutierrez and Carrigain Scadden, "Married Vegas performers" Brett Hamby and Mark Romain, and "Brothers" Nick Fio and Mike Fio all got on the fifth train in Kyoto.
"Siblings" Han Nguyen and Holden Nguyen were racing in last place, as they got stuck on the sixth bullet train out of Osaka. Han and Holden, however, predicted there would be an opportunity for them to catch up in this "season of surprises."
Scott and Lori arrived at the cluebox in first place. They were instructed to buy fortune-telling paper known as Omikuji. Teams had to buy this paper from a marked vendor and dip it into water to reveal the location of their next clue: Shiramine Jingu Shrine.
Jonathan and Ana arrived at the shrine first with Carson and Jack right behind them.
It then became time to complete a Roadblock task.
One Racer from each team had to play kemari in which players stand within a circle and kick a ball -- passing it to one another -- without letting it hit the ground. It slightly resembled soccer.
A player had to make five successful passes in order to receive his or her next clue.
But in a twist, one team could earn the Express Pass by having both Racers complete the Roadblock.
The first team to have both of its members complete the Roadblock task would win the Express Pass, allowing them to hand it over and skip any task during the rest of the Race.
Phil called the Express Pass "a game-changing advantage."
Two teams went for the Express Pass: Jonathan and Ana as well as Carson and Jack.
Jonathan and Ana ended up receiving the Express Pass, and when Carson and Jack witnessed the opposing team's accomplishment, the men stopped in their tracks and took off as fast as they could to the next destination.
Meanwhile, Scott and Lori -- who had chosen not to try for the Express Pass -- were already on their way to their next location via taxi: Yasaka Koshin-Do Temple.
The other Racers who participated in the Roadblock were Josiah, Pops, Erika, Nick, Brett, Carrigain, Courtney, and Holden.
Holden managed to finish the Roadblock quickly, before Carrigain and Courtney, enabling his team to jump up the ranks.
Scott and Lori ripped open their next clue in first place and learned it was time to complete a Detour task: "Fold It" or "Fling It."
"Fold It" required teams to figure out a precise pattern of folds and build a giant origami crane.
"Fling It" required teams to hit a target with various ninja weapons, including spikes and a blow gun.
The teams who chose origami were Melinda and Erika, Pops and Jeff, Courtney and Jasmin, Brett and Mark, and Han and Holden.
The teams who selected the ninja task were Scott and Lori, Carson and Jack, Jonathan and Ana, Alyssa and Josiah, Nick and Mike, and Bernie and Carrigain.
Melinda and Erika had an alliance with Pops and Jeff, and so they ran to the Detour together and planned to help one another.
When Scott and Lori struggled with the ninja task, they decided to switch and try folding instead.
Jonathan and Ana also decided to switch tasks after struggling to "Fling It."
Carson and Jack followed suit and decided to try origami as well, and Bernie and Carrigain later tried a new Detour as well.
Scott and Lori ultimately completed the Detour in first place. They proceeded to the Pit Stop at Komyo-Ji Temple.
Scott and Lori arrived at the Pit Stop in first place with Carson and Jack on their heels by only a matter of seconds.
For finishing the leg in first place, Scott and Lori won $5,000.
Phil also teased a new twist in the next leg of the Race: "The Driverâ€™s Seat," which will give one team the power to determine how much work all of the other teams must do in order to receive their next clue.
Meanwhile, Courtney was still trying to make five successful passes at the Roadblock, and Alyssa and Josiah were still struggling with the "Fling It" Detour task after 20 attempts.
Alyssa and Josiah therefore decided to switch Detours and test their luck with origami.
Jonathan and Ana arrived at the Pit Stop in third place as Han and Holden finally made it to the "Fold It" Detour.
Nick and Mike, who were frustrated and trying to keep their cool, decided to switch to the "Fold It" Detour.
Melinda and Erika raced to the Pit Stop and were declared Team No. 4.
Brett and Mark and Pops and Jeff joined the women on the Pit Stop mat and finished in fifth and sixth place, respectively.
Alyssa and Josiah stepped on the Pit Stop mat in sixth place.
Meanwhile, Han and Holden agreed to work with Nick and Mike at the folding Detour task in attempt to get ahead of the other two teams who were still there: Bernie and Carrigain and Courtney and Jasmin.
Phil was then shown greeting Alyssa and Josiah in seventh place.
After Nick and Mike placed eighth, Han and Holden were declared Team No. 9.
Bernie and Carrigain then greeted Phil in tenth place.
Courtney and Jasmin finally completed the "Fold It" Detour. There was apparently one step towards the beginning of the process they had done incorrectly that threw them off.