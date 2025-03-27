HOME > The Amazing Race > The Amazing Race 37 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

'The Amazing Race' eliminates Bernie Gutierrez and Carrigain Scadden after Driver's Seat disadvantage

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/27/2025



eliminated Bernie Gutierrez and Carrigain Scadden after Jonathan Towns and Ana Towns used both the "Driver's Seat" and "Express Pass" during the Season 37 episode that aired Wednesday night on CBS.



ADVERTISEMENT "Friends" Bernie and Carrigain were ousted from after they arrived at the Pit Stop in Bali, Indonesia in tenth -- and last -- place.



"I couldn't be here without Carrigain at the end of the day, and she knows that," Bernie said in her final words, adding that she loved her pal.



"I have some things I need to work on, and I am well aware of those things. Carrigain is patient and she's loving and she gives me a lot of grace. She is very forgiving. If I would've run this race with anyone else, they'd probably hate my guts at the end of it."



episode began with "Married parents of eight" Scott Thompson and Lori Thompson departing the Pit Stop in first place at 1:45AM.



The team was instructed to fly more than 3,000 miles south from Japan to Bali, Indonesia, which is known as the island of the gods.



In Bali, teams were about to face another first with the "Driver's Seat," which would be an advantage for only one team.



All of the teams secured seats on the same flight to Bali, which ultimately landed at 4:40PM, except for Bernie and Carrigain, who took a different flight that landed at 8:50PM.



When Jonathan and Ana arrived at the clue box in Bali in first place, they learned they couldn't receive their next clue until the sun came up. This allowed Bernie and Carrigain to catch up and resume the rest of the leg on an equal playing field.



The next morning, each team was required to race an ATV through the mud and drive through a cave to a nearby waterfall.



The teams' next set of clues was underneath the waterfall, and they were directed to take a taxi to a rice field called Tampaksiring to find their next clue.



The Driver's Seat was ahead, and Jonathan and Ana rushed to their next location in first place with "Brothers" Nick Fio and Mike Fio right on their heels in second place.

Lori and Scott also weren't far behind them in third place.



Once at the rice field, it became time for one member of each team to complete a Roadblock task.



Ana decided to take on the challenge, and she was instructed to thresh rice grains from their husks.



Jonathan and Ana won the Driver's Seat power, and so they had to decide whether each team was going to thresh 15, 20 or 25 pounds of rice grains.



host



Jonathan and Ana gave the three teams who were right behind them the highest number of pounds to thresh in order to create a cushion for them on this leg.



That meant Scott and Lori, Nick and Mike, and "Married nurse anesthetists" Alyssa Borden and Josiah Borden would have to thresh 25 pounds.



The teams who were asked to thresh 20 pounds were "Married Vegas performers" Brett Hamby and Mark Romain, "Best friends and gamers" Carson McCalley and Jack Dodge, and "Siblings" Han Nguyen and Holden Nguyen.



Knowing this was going to be an extremely time consuming task, Jonathan and Ana decided to use their Express Pass to skip the Roadblock.



The pair therefore headed to Penglipuran Village known for its unique architecture and culture as well as its cleanliness.



Meanwhile, Lori attempted the Roadblock task, and she pretty pissed off to have been given 25 pounds to do.



Brett and Mark were shown arriving at the wrong place because their taxi driver had plugged in the wrong address. They apparently lost almost 45 minutes because of this mistake.



Once "Father and son" Jeff "Pops" Bailey and Jeff Bailey arrived, Jeff said he wasn't upset about the 25 pounds because he loved to compete.



In addition to Lori and Jeff, the other Racers who did the Roadblock task were Nick, Alyssa, Han, Jack, Carrigain, and Melinda on behalf of her "Mother and daughter" team with Erika Papadeas.



Jack seemed a little annoyed since Jonathan and Ana had taken 15 pounds for themselves only to skip the challenge completely.



Carrigain was also pretty angry about the large amount of weight she had to thresh, but Lori finished the task extremely quickly.



Although Brett and Mark arrived at the Roadblock in last place, they did it faster than Carrigain could and jumped ahead of the ladies.



As for Jonathan and Ana, they ripped open a clue for a Detour in first place. They were able to choose between two tasks: "Penjor" or "Pajegan.



"Penjor" required teams to decorate a penjor, a long bamboo pole adorned with leaves, flowers and offerings to show gratitude for all things on Earth.



Jonathan and Ana decided to do "Penjor," and much to their surprise, Scott and Lori caught up to them.



The other teams who attempted the bamboo task were Scott and Lori, Carson and Jack, Alyssa and Josiah, Melinda and Erika, Brett and Mark, Jeff and Pops, and Bernie and Carrigain.



Han and Holden chose to do "Pajegan," but the pair struggled to find their way around the market. The only other team who attempted this task were Nick and Mike.



Jonathan and Ana finished the Detour in first place, and then they headed to the Pit Stop at an ancient stone temple called Pura Dalem Pelapuran, Penglipuran.



Jonathan and Ana raced to the Pit Stop in first place, and Phil told them that they had won a trip for two to Croatia and Montenegro.



Carson and Jack placed second, and then Scott and Lori stepped on the Pit Stop mat in third place.



After Bernie and Carrigain were shown bickering, to the point where Carrigain didn't feel heard and cried, Han and Holden were shown finishing the Detour in fourth place, with Nick and Mark grabbing their next clue in fifth place.



Bernie and Carrigain were the only team left at their specific Detour task, which worried them.



Multiple teams raced on foot to the Pit Stop, and everyone was scrambling to try to find Phil like "chickens without heads." Some teams took wrong turns and ran in the wrong direction.



Six teams basically arrived at the Pit Stop at the same time, and they all vented about how Jonathan and Ana were going to have a big target on their backs going forward.



Nick and Mike were declared Team No. 8, and Pops and Jeff were welcomed by Phil in ninth place.



The teams also joked about how Scott and Lori were very self-deprecating but everyone saw through the act and considered them dangerous.



Finally, Bernie and Carrigain were the last team to arrive in tenth place, and so Phil eliminated them from .



Carrigain shared through tears how she was grateful for the "magical" experience.





