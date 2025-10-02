The team was instructed to travel via overnight train from The Netherlands, through Germany, to Prague -- a very walkable city -- in the Czech Republic.
Jas and Jag, "Brothers" Tucker Des Lauriers and Eric Des Lauriers, "Sisters" Kristine Bernabe and Rubina Bernabe, and "Father and daughter" Jack Baham and Chelsie Baham all booked a direct train that was going to arrive in Prague at 9:23AM the next morning.
Also on that train were "Sisters" Hannah Chaddha and Simone Chaddha, "Brothers" Joseph Abdin and Adam Abdin, "Engaged Couple" Izzy Gleicher and Paige Seber, and "Sisters" Natalie Negrotti and Stephanie Negrotti.
"Dating" couple Kat Dunn and Alex Romo departed the first Pit Stop in eleventh place at 2:57PM, and "Newlyweds" Megan Turner and Matt Turner kicked off the leg in last place at 5:23PM.
Meanwhile, "Dating Couple" Kyland Young and Taylor Hale got tickets on a different train going through Frankfurt that was coincidentally going to arrive in Prague at the same time as the other Racers.
Angela and Lexi got on that train as well, and so did Kat and Alex.
But Megan and Matt hopped on a train alone that was going to be traveling through Regensburg with an arrival time of 10:22AM.
Hours later, all of the teams on the first train -- which included Jas and Jag -- got off the train at the wrong stop. While the station said Berlin in the name, it wasn't the correct one -- and their train had left.
The mistake allowed Kat and Alex, Kyland and Taylor, and Angela and Lexi to jump ahead of the majority of teams.
While at the wrong station, Joseph discovered new train tickets that could get them to Prague even earlier than the estimated arrival of their original train.
Joseph shared this news with Jas and Jag and Natalie and Stephanie, and so those teams were hopeful about making it to Prague at 8:12AM.
Meanwhile, Kyland and Taylor's train kept getting delayed until it was completely canceled. Kat and Alex were upset about this news, and Angela and Lexi knew this was a disaster.
Those three teams had to book another train that wouldn't stop in Prague until 10:22AM.
At 8:12AM, Jas and Jag's train arrived in Prague first, and those guys ran to the cluebox in first place with Tucker and Eric and Joseph and Adam right on their heels.
The teams' clue instructed one member from each team to complete a Roadblock task.
The participating Racers were required to head to the top of a tall TV tower, walk out on a narrow plank hundreds of feet above the ground, and pick up a clue dangling in front of them.
Jas attempted the terrifying Roadblock as well as Adam, who admitted he's very scared of heights.
Stephanie also did the Roadblock, and she was later joined by a fearless Tucker in fourth place and firefighter Jack in fifth place.
The other Racers who attempted the Roadblock were Paige, Rubina, Simone, Kyland, Kat, Matt, and Lexi in that exact order.
Teams then proceeded to The Charles Bridge, but they had to figure out that their clue was on the east side of the bridge next to a statue of Emperor Charles IV.
Meanwhile, Megan and Matt ended up on the same train as Angela and Lexi, Kat and Alex, and Kyland and Taylor. Megan and Matt were overjoyed that they weren't so far behind the pack.
Once at the statue on the bridge, Jas and Jag -- still racing in first place -- discovered it was time to complete one of two possible Detour tasks: "Remember the Chair" or "Handle with Care."
"Remember the Chair" required to study the photos of 11 village crests on a tapestry and then search for them in Knights' Hall on the back of dining chairs. The names of each village were displayed on the front of each chair, and so, in a challenging twist, the teams had to remember the names of the villages and then match them with their correct crest.
"Handle with Care" required the teams to pick up 48 glasses and deliver them to three vendors. Once they collected stamps from each vendor, they could handle them over for their next clue.
Jas and Jag, Joseph and Adam, and Natalie and Stephanie chose the glass task.
Jas and Jag finished the Detour in first place, and they proceeded to travel on foot to the Josef Manes Statue to find their next clue.
At this point, Kyland and Taylor's train finally arrived in Prague, and they were with three other teams, who were now racing to avoid last place.
"One of us is likely to be eliminated. We're fighting for our lives," Taylor told the cameras.
When Jas and Jag found the Josef Manes Statue, they were directed to the Pit Stop at Zofin Palace.
While Jas and Jag were running to the Pit Stop, Natalie and Stephanie finished the Detour in second place, and Joseph and Adam were behind them in third place.
Jas and Jag met The Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan at the Pit Stop in first place, and they won a nine-day guided tour around Sri Lanka, including a wildlife safari.
Joseph and Adam finished the leg in second place, and Natalie and Stephanie completed the leg in third place.
Eric and Tucker then ran to the Pit Stop, but Phil couldn't check them in because they never completed the Detour.
Izzy and Paige were then shown opening their Detour clue in fourth place, with Kristine and Rubina right behind them.
The two teams chose to do "Remember the Chair" and help each other out, and then Jack and Chelsie -- in sixth place -- decided to stick with the other two teams and do the chair task as well.
Eric and Tucker ripped open the Detour clue in seventh place and decided to also do "Remember the Chair."
Hannah and Simone opted the chair task because they said they have good memories, and it turned out they were correct because they quickly nailed the memorization task.
The chair task was especially challenging for Kristine and Rubina, who took 10 attempts to get it right. Jack and Chelsie also finished the task on their seventh attempt.
Hannah and Simone headed to their next destination in fourth place, and Eric and Tucker raced past the Detour in fifth place.
Meanwhile, Kyland and Taylor were working on the glass task in ninth place, and Kat and Alex chose to do the chair task in tenth place. Megan and Matt, in eleventh place, chose the chair, and so did Angela and Lexi in last place.
Eric and Tucker officially made it to the Pit Stop mat in fourth place, even though they had stopped for ice cream and magnets along the way.
Hannah and Simone met Phil in fifth place, and then Izzy and Paige arrived at the Pit Stop in sixth place. Jack and Chelsie placed seventh, and Kristine and Rubina finished the leg in eighth place.
Kyland and Taylor made it to the mat in ninth place, and then Kat and Alex were declared Team No. 10.
Megan and Matt raced to the Pit Stop in eleventh place, and they were thrilled, which meant Angela and Lexi were the last team to arrive.
"I'm sorry to tell you that you have been eliminated from the Race," Phil told the women.