'The Amazing Race' cuts "Ballroom Dancers" Aubrey Ares and David Hernandez, determines Final 3 teams
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 12/01/2022
The Amazing Race eliminated "Ballroom Dancers" Aubrey Ares and David Hernandez in the penultimate leg after they voluntarily took a time penalty during the Season 34 episode that aired Wednesday night on CBS.
ADVERTISEMENT
Aubrey, a 29-year-old dance studio owner from Los Angeles, CA, and David, a 29-year-old helicopter mechanic from Los Angeles, CA, were eliminated in Iceland after they arrived at the penultimate Pit Stop in fourth -- and last -- place.
"Reality TV Romance" Derek Xiao, a 24-year-old product manager from Los Angeles, CA, and Claire Rehfuss, a 25-year-old AI engineer, from Los Angeles, CA, finished the leg as Team No. 1.
The Big Brother couple, who met on the show last summer, won a five-night stay for two to London, England.
"Married Couple" Luis Colon, a 34-year-old firefighter from Miami, FL, and Michelle Burgos, a 34-year-old dancer from Miami, FL, placed second.
Michelle said she and her husband were "ready" to take the $1 million home.
And "Long-Lost Twins" Emily Bushnell, a 36-year-old law firm admin from Ardmore, PA, and Molly Sinert, a 36-year-old healthcare admin from Palm Beach Gardens, FL, met Phil at the Pit Stop in third place.
Prior to the elimination portion of the show, The Amazing Race broadcast featured all four teams flying over 2,000 miles from Spain to Reykjavik, Iceland, "the land of fire and ice," according to Phil.
The Final 4 teams boarded helicopters to take them to the starting line of this penultimate leg of the Race. They were all competing for a spot in the finale.
During the leg, the teams had to climb an icy glacier wall, dive between tectonic plates in very cold water, and complete a Roadblock task.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Luis and Michelle got off to a lead after finishing the ice climb in first place, but Derek and Claire arrived at the Roadblock task in first place thanks to their stellar navigation skills, although Derek had struggled to drive a stick shift.
The Roadblock required teams to rappel 100 feet into a cave, where they'd find a clue. The participating Racers then had to navigate the rest of the course by jumping, swimming and sliding back down to reunite with their partner.
Derek attempted the Roadblock, and he was soon joined by David, Luis, and Molly.
David admitted he can't swim, so Luis found the clues and got out of the cave before him. David was concerned how he would even get out of the Roadblock, but he managed to finish the task.
Emily cried about how she had been running the Race with "hurt legs" and she just felt "done."
While the teams were diving between tectonic plates in the Silfra Fissure, they had to spot names of 14 volcanoes and dates next to them, which represented the year in which they had erupted.
Once a team got out of the water, they had to list the volcanoes in the correct order from the most recent eruption down.
David, once again, had trouble swimming, but Claire's incredible memory allowed her team to advance to the Pit Stop at Gullfoss Falls in first place.
After two failed attempts and a bad swimming experience for David, Aubrey determined that she didn't want to put David back into the water. The team decided to sit this one out and take the two-hour penalty.
"I'm just so happy that we got to do this journey together, and at least I can say that I tried," David told Aubrey.
Aubrey and David therefore stepped on the Pit Stop mat in fourth place and were eliminated.
Phil noted how their last-place finish probably felt bittersweet, but Aubrey assured the show's host she didn't feel "bitter at all."
"Honestly, Phil, I've watched you since I was in second grade. It's so cool to be standing in front of you," Aubrey cried.