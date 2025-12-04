'The Amazing Race' cliffhanger: Izzy Gleicher and Paige Seber race Joseph Abdin and Adam Abdin for Final 3 spot
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 12/04/2025
The Amazing Race's penultimate leg ended on a cliffhanger with two teams -- Izzy Gleicher and Paige Seber as well as Joseph Abdin and Adam Abdin -- fighting for the last spot in the finals during the Season 38 episode that aired Wednesday night on CBS.
The Amazing Race episode began with the Final 4 teams heading to Paris, France for the next leg of the Race.
The Final 4 teams were "Dating Couple" Kyland Young and Taylor Hale, "Engaged Couple" Izzy and Paige, "Brothers and entrepreneurs" Jag Bains and Jas Bains, and "Brothers" Joseph and Adam.
All four teams booked tickets on the same flight, and so they were all on equal footing for the penultimate leg.
Once they landed, the teams were required to take taxis to the world-famous Moulin Rouge and search for their next clue.
Joseph and Adam arrived at the theater in first place and ripped open their next clue, which instructed the teams to rehearse a Moulin Rouge-inspired dance routine, dress the part, and perform it with backup dancers onstage.
While Joseph and Adam were rehearsing, Jag and Jas arrived. Meanwhile, Taylor and Kyland were stuck in traffic and so they were desperate to find another way to the theater.
When Taylor and Kyland finally attempted the dancing task, Joseph and Adam were still trying to nail the routine, along with the other Racers.
Jag and Jas completed the dance in first place, and their next set of clues sent them to the fully-restored Cathedrale of Notre-Dame de Paris, which had caught fire in April 2019.
Taylor and Kyland finished their performance on their third attempt and rushed to the cathedral, and they were soon followed by Izzy and Paige -- who nailed the dance on their fifth try -- and finally Joseph and Adam.
It took Joseph and Adam six attempts to get the dance right, and so they were only steps behind Izzy and Paige by the time they left the theater.
The teams were able to get a quick look at Notre Dame and its beautiful bell tower before proceeding to the Institut National des Jeunes Aveugles for their next clue.
Joseph and Adam ended up beating Izzy and Paige to Notre Dame.
Once at the institute, one member from each team had to complete a Roadblock task.
The Racers were required to use a Perkins Brailler typewriter, which has six keys as well as the backspace, space, and next-line keys. Their challenge was to correctly transpose a poem written in English into braille.
If any mistakes were made, the Racers would have to start all over again.
Jas therefore quickly learned the way to success was a slow-and-steady approach.
Jas decided to take on the challenge, and he was soon followed by Taylor, Joseph and Izzy, in that exact order.
Jas and Jag completed the Roadblock task in first place before learning it was time for a "Parisian Scramble."
Teams had to scramble to find three Statue of Liberty statues, including the original model, collecting clue pieces along the way.
Taylor and Kyland were the second team to start the scramble, and so the pressure was on Izzy and Joseph -- who could see each other in the room -- to accomplish the Braille task.
When Izzy checked her work and got one letter wrong, Joseph had a chance to jump ahead.
Joseph completed his poem in third place, and so he and Adam got to advance to finding their first Statue of Liberty.
Izzy was upset about how much time it took her to finish the poem, but Paige applauded her effort and asked her to stay positive and be proud of herself.
Paige also claimed they were only "two minutes" behind Joseph and Adam.
"We're still in this!" Paige assured Izzy, who was still in tears.