The Almanac for October 1, 2021 - Today's birthdays and historical happenings
UPI News Service, 10/01/2021
Today is Friday, October 1, the 274th day of 2021 with 91 to follow.
The moon is waning. Morning stars are Jupiter, Neptune, Saturn and Uranus. Evening stars are Jupiter, Mercury, Neptune, Saturn, Uranus and Venus.
Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.
They include Henry III, king of England, in 1207; first lady Caroline Harrison in 1832; aerospace entrepreneur William Boeing in 1881; novelist Faith Baldwin in 1893; outlaw Bonnie Parker in 1910; actor Walter Matthau in 1920; Jimmy Carter, 39th president of the United States, in 1924 (age 97); former U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice William H. Rehnquist in 1924; actor Richard Harris in 1930; actor Julie Andrews in 1935 (age 86); actor Stella Stevens in 1938 (age 83); baseball Hall of Fame member Rod Carew in 1945 (age 76); author Tim O'Brien in 1946 (age 75); actor Stephen Collins in 1947 (age 74); actor Randy Quaid in 1950 (age 71); former British Prime Minister Theresa May in 1956 (age 65); actor Esai Morales in 1962 (age 59); former home run leader Mark McGwire in 1963 (age 58); actor Zach Galifianakis in 1969 (age 52); actor Sherri Saum in 1974 (age 47); actor Sarah Drew in 1980 (age 41); actor Greg Davis Jr. in 1984 (age 37); actor Jurnee Smollett-Bell in 1986 (age 35); actor Matthew Daddario in 1987 (age 34); actor Brie Larson in 1989 (age 32); actor Luna Blaise in 2001 (age 20); actor Milo Parker in 2002 (age 19).
On this date in history:
In 1890, legislation is signed by President Benjamin Harrison creating Yosemite National Park, making it the nation's third National Park.
In 1903, the first World Series opened in Boston. It was a best-of-nine competition, won by the Boston Pilgrims of the American League over the Pittsburgh Pirates of the National League.
In 1908, Henry Ford introduced the Model-T automobile, selling it for $825, and changing the way Americans would travel throughout the country.
In 1918, Arab forces under T. E. Lawrence, better known as "Lawrence of Arabia," captured Damascus. Lawrence would prove instrumental in the establishment of a provisional Arab government under Prince Faisal.
In 1936, the rebel Nationalist government in Spain named Gen. Francisco Franco its leader. He would go on to be dictator of the country from 1939 until his death in 1975.
In 1938, Nazi troops march into the Sudetenland, annexing the German-speaking border regions of Czechoslovakia.
In 1946, Herman Goering, Joachim Von Ribbentrop and 10 other Nazi arch-conspirators were condemned to hang within 15 days for their World War II crimes.
In 1962, James Meredith enrolled at the University of Mississippi, a campus littered with the debris of a major riot that took two lives and injured at least 75 persons, tearing down the barriers of segregation at the 114-year-old school.
In 1988, Mikhail Gorbachev became the leader of the Supreme Soviet after the forced resignation of Andrei Gromyko.
In 1992, Dallas billionaire Ross Perot announced his candidacy for the presidency. He called his group the Reform Party.
In 1995, 10 Muslims were convicted of conspiring to conduct a terrorist campaign in the New York City area aimed at forcing the United States to drop its support of Egypt and Israel.
In 2005, 36 people, mostly foreign tourists, died in explosions at two resort restaurants on the island of Bali. More than 100 others were injured.
In 2013, a 16-day partial shutdown of the U.S. government began after Congress failed to approve a spending bill. The Office of Management and Budget later estimated the shutdown cost taxpayers $2 billion.
In 2017, a gunman on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas opened fire on a crowd attending a country music festival outside, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds of others.
In 2019, former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger was found guilty of murder for the fatal shooting of an unarmed man -- Botham Jean -- in his apartment. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
A thought for the day: "Whatever starts in California unfortunately has an inclination to spread." -- U.S. President Jimmy Carter
