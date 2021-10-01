UPI News Service, 10/01/2021



Today is Friday, October 1, the 274th day of 2021 with 91 to follow.

On this date in history:

In 1890, legislation is signed by President Benjamin Harrison creating Yosemite National Park, making it the nation's third National Park.

In 1903, the first World Series opened in Boston. It was a best-of-nine competition, won by the Boston Pilgrims of the American League over the Pittsburgh Pirates of the National League.

In 1908, Henry Ford introduced the Model-T automobile, selling it for $825, and changing the way Americans would travel throughout the country.

In 1918, Arab forces under T. E. Lawrence, better known as "Lawrence of Arabia," captured Damascus. Lawrence would prove instrumental in the establishment of a provisional Arab government under Prince Faisal.

In 1936, the rebel Nationalist government in Spain named Gen. Francisco Franco its leader. He would go on to be dictator of the country from 1939 until his death in 1975.

In 1938, Nazi troops march into the Sudetenland, annexing the German-speaking border regions of Czechoslovakia.

In 1946, Herman Goering, Joachim Von Ribbentrop and 10 other Nazi arch-conspirators were condemned to hang within 15 days for their World War II crimes.

In 1962, James Meredith enrolled at the University of Mississippi, a campus littered with the debris of a major riot that took two lives and injured at least 75 persons, tearing down the barriers of segregation at the 114-year-old school.

In 1988, Mikhail Gorbachev became the leader of the Supreme Soviet after the forced resignation of Andrei Gromyko.

In 1992, Dallas billionaire Ross Perot announced his candidacy for the presidency. He called his group the Reform Party.

In 1995, 10 Muslims were convicted of conspiring to conduct a terrorist campaign in the New York City area aimed at forcing the United States to drop its support of Egypt and Israel.

In 2005, 36 people, mostly foreign tourists, died in explosions at two resort restaurants on the island of Bali. More than 100 others were injured.

In 2013, a 16-day partial shutdown of the U.S. government began after Congress failed to approve a spending bill. The Office of Management and Budget later estimated the shutdown cost taxpayers $2 billion.

In 2017, a gunman on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas opened fire on a crowd attending a country music festival outside, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds of others.

In 2019, former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger was found guilty of murder for the fatal shooting of an unarmed man -- Botham Jean -- in his apartment. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison.