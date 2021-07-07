The Addams Family take a road trip and go on vacation together in the new trailer for upcoming animated sequel, The Addams Family 2.

Gomez ( Oscar Isaac ) and Morticia ( Charlize Theron ) are realizing that their children Wednesday ( Chloe Grace Moretz ) and Pugsley (Javon 'Wanna' Walton) are growing up and are starting to skip family dinners in the clip released on Wednesday.

Gomez then decides to pack his family into an old, haunted camper in order to hit the road.

The Addams Family bring mayhem to the Grand Canyon, which Pugsley blows up with explosives. Cousin It (Snoop Dogg) is also introduced as the hairy character makes a grand entrance at the beach using a jet ski.

The Addams Family 2, from directors Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon, is coming to theaters on Oct. 1.