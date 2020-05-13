British pop rock band The 1975 is back with new music.

The group released the single "Guys" on Wednesday.

In "Guys," frontman Matty Healy reflects on his friendship with the group and their early days as a band.

"The moment that we started a band / Was the best thing that ever happened / And I wish we could do it again / It was the best thing that ever happened / To me," he sings.

Healy, Adam Hann, Ross MacDonald and George Daniel formed The 1975 in 2002 after meeting in high school.

"Guys" appears on The 1975's forthcoming fourth studio album, Notes on a Conditional Form. The album is slated for release May 22 and also includes the singles "People," "Frail State of Mind," "Me & You Together Song," "The Birthday Party," "Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America" and "If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)."

Notes on a Conditional Form is The 1975's first album since A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, released in 2018.