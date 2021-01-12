The 1975 has canceled the entirety of its 2021 touring schedule.

ADVERTISEMENT

The British pop rock band said Tuesday that it is canceling its 2021 tour dates due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are really sorry to announce that we have made the decision to cancel all scheduled touring for 2021," the group said.

The 1975 said it was canceling its schedule early so fans can receive refunds sooner.

"These are incredibly difficult times for a lot of people, and until we can be sure that we will be able to play shows in a way that is safe for our fans and crew, we have decided the best course of action is to cancel our touring so that, where possible, everyone can get their tickets refunded sooner rather than later," the band said.

The 1975 confirmed it is working on a followup to its album Notes on a Conditional Form, released in May.

"We're currently making a new album and look forward to seeing you all at a show as soon as it is safe to do so," the group said. "Stay safe and look after each other."

The 1975 consists of Matthew Healy, Adam Hann, Ross MacDonald and George Daniel.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Healy teased solo collaborations with Charli XCX and Beabadoobee in an Instagram post Sunday.

"Lockdown in the bunker. Keeping sane by cleaning and taking pictures currently. Very excited about new music in the coming months with some brilliant artists (thank you to them!)," he wrote.