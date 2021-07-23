HBO Max said it has renewed its comedy series, That Damn Michael Che, for a second season.

"Michael's comedic style is truly unique and his ability to convey provocative subject matter through a comedic lens is the reason why Season 1 of That Damn Michael Che was such a success. We look forward to working with him again on a second season," Sarah Aubrey, the streaming service's head of original content, said in a statement Thursday.

The sketch-comedy show premiered in May. It stars Michael Che, the 38-year-old co-head writer and "Weekend Update" co-anchor on Saturday Night Live.

Che shared the link to a media report about the renewal on his Instagram page.

"Hoopla," he wrote alongside a rocket ship emoji.