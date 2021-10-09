Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp have signed on to star in That '90s Show, a spinoff of their popular sitcom, That '70s Show.

Netflix announced Friday that it ordered 10 episodes of the show.

Smith and Rupp will reprise their roles of Red and Kitty. They will also executive produce the sequel series from That '70s Show creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner.

No other casting has been announced.

"Hello, Wisconsin! It's 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red," a synopsis said. "Sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll never dies, it just changes clothes."

Gregg Mettler -- whose credits include Man with a Plan and The Muppets -- is the showrunner.

That '70s Show initially ran on FOX from 1998 to 2006. It starred Smith, Rupp, Topher Grace, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Danny Masterson, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama and the late Lisa Robin Kelly.