Several cast members from That '70s Show have signed on to guest star on its Netflix spinoff, That '90s Show.

"Hello, Wisconsin! It's 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs and rock 'n roll never dies, it just changes clothes," a synopsis said.

The series will follow That '70s Show veterans Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red and Kitty.

The new cast will include Ashley Aufderheide, Callie Haverda, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos.