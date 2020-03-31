Jennifer Lopez and a group of celebrities, including Kevin Hart and Kristen Bell, pay it forward by giving away $100,000 to those who made an impact in their life in the new trailer for upcoming Quibi series, Thanks A Million.

ADVERTISEMENT

The person who receives the $100,000 will then have to choose someone else to split the money with. One million dollars in total will have been donated to everyday people over the course of the series.

Lopez visits with a young girl while Hart gives thanks to a hospital staff.

"There are a lot of folks doing important work in the neighborhoods who don't get the props they deserve," Morgan says in the clip while visiting with a boxing trainer.

Thanks A Million will be available on Quibi April 6 when the streaming service launches.

Quibi is a short-form streaming service designed with mobile phones in mind. The service will have 50 programs at launch that are presented in quick chunks of 10 minutes or less.