Teyana Taylor says fellow singer Erykah Badu will help deliver her second child.

Taylor, 29, said Wednesday on Nick Cannon 's Power 106 morning show that Badu, 49, will serve as her midwife during the baby's birth.

Taylor is expecting her second child with her husband, professional basketball player Iman Shumpert. The couple already have a 4-year-old daughter, Iman, aka Junie, whom Taylor gave birth to three weeks early on her bathroom floor in 2015.

"I don't know if I want to go to the hospital for this next baby," Taylor said on Power 106. "I'll make sure it's not on the toilet or the bathroom floor."

"I'm considering home birth, and I'm actually going to be doing it with Erykah," she added. "Her and Iman are going to deliver my baby. I'm super excited. I'ma have her just sing her verse from 'Lowkey' to me to calm my nerves."

Badu told People in 2011 that she's been working as a doula, or a person who provides guidance and support to a woman during labor, since 2001.

"I've always had a mothering nature," she said. "But I didn't plan on becoming a doula. I just wanted to care for my family and friends."

Badu started studying midwifery after the birth of her son, Seven, and planned to get her midwife certification at the time of the People interview.

Taylor announced her second pregnancy in her "Wake Up Love" music video, released this month. She and Shumpert are expecting a baby girl.

Taylor released her third studio album, The Album, last week. Shumpert last played in the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets.