Singer and actress Teyana Taylor and professional basketball player Iman Shumpert are expecting their second child.

Taylor, 29, announced her pregnancy in her music video for the new song "Wake Up Love," released Friday.

At the end of the video, Taylor is seen in bed with Shumpert and their 4-year-old daughter, Iman Tayla, aka Junie. Taylor pulls up her shirt to show her baby bump.

Taylor confirmed the news in a statement to People and said she is expecting a baby girl.

"We're ready, and we're very excited," she said. "Iman is super excited. Junie is ecstatic -- I'm talking super ecstatic. Everybody is just excited. I can't wait. I've got three more months until we meet our little princess."

Taylor said Junie is "so excited" to become a big sister.

"She constantly kisses my stomach, she constantly talks to the baby," she said of Junie. "Even when we go to the store, she's like, 'Okay, mom, this is for the baby.' She's so ready. She's going to be such a great big sister."

Taylor shared new family photos in March from a trip to Disney World.

Taylor is expected to release her third studio album, The Album, this month. Shumpert last played in the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets.