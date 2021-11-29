Teyana Taylor hospitalized after body 'shut down' on tour
UPI News Service, 11/29/2021
Teyana Taylor is recovering in the hospital after her body "shut down" on tour.
ADVERTISEMENT
The 30-year-old singer and actress canceled a show on her The Last Rose Petal tour after she was taken to the emergency room ahead of the concert.
Taylor was to perform Saturday in Mashantucket, Conn. She posted a photo and an update from the hospital Sunday on Instagram.
"Thank you, thank you, thank you so much for all the warm love, sweet videos & prayers from my CT rose petals.... I love y'all!" Taylor captioned the post.
"My team & I tried everything down to the very last second to get me out on that stage, but my body simply just gave out, which actually started a few days ago. SHUT DOWN, my body actually low key betrayed me," she said.
Taylor advised fans "to listen to your body and know when to sit down; or it will definitely sit you down..... in the ER."
"I've since got the proper fluids and nutrients put back into my body all night/morning & will take the next few off days to continue to recover," she said. "However, I promise I will be back to CT rescheduled and better than ever & all tickets will be honored for yesterday's show!!!!"
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.