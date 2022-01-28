Leatherface is back after 50 years of hiding in the new poster for Netflix's upcoming horror film, Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

The iconic horror villain stands inside of a field wearing a new mask in the poster released on Twitter Friday.

"The face of madness returns," reads the tagline for the poster.

Netflix also announced that a new trailer for the film will arrive on Monday. The film, which acts as a sequel to 1974's The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, is coming to the streaming service on Feb. 18.

Sarah Yarkin stars as Melody who heads to the remote town of Harlow, Texas, with her sister Lila (Elsie Fisher) and friends Dante (Jacob Latimore) and Ruth (Nell Hudson) to start a new business venture.

The group then accidentally disrupts the home of Leatherface. Olwen Fouere also returns as Sally Hardesty, the only survivor from the original film. David Blue Garcia serves as director.