Terry Crews gave an update on his wife Rebecca King-Crews' health on The View, stating that she is now cancer free.

"She is doing amazing. Right now, she is 100 percent cancer free," Terry Crews said on Tuesday.

Rebecca King-Crews was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy.

"This threat was the biggest threat we've ever faced," the actor continued.

Terry Crews said that his wife was pro-active in getting treated and had the procedure done two weeks before everything shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.