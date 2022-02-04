"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" alum Terry Crews and "Lost in Space" actress Parker Posey have signed up for roles in "Tales of the Walking Dead," AMC's upcoming six-episode anthology series spinoff of "The Walking Dead."

Also set to appear in standalone episodes of the zombie-apocalypse show are Anthony Edwards , Poppy Liu and Jillian Bell

"Tales of the Walking Dead," which is expected to debut this summer, will feature both new and established characters from "The Walking Dead" franchise.

"Anthony, Jillian, Terry, Parker, and Poppy are the first wave of singular talents who will further expand the Walking Dead Universe into harrowing, hilarious, heartfelt, and horrifying new realms and we couldn't be happier to welcome them to the family, along with these terrific directors," executive producer Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of the Walking Dead Universe, said in a statement Wednesday.

"More announcements, more wonderful folks to come."

"The Walking Dead" Season 11 Part 2 is slated to premiere Feb. 20.

This is the flagship show's final season.

The second half of Season 7 of "Fear the Walking Dead" is expected to premiere April 17.