"Tales of the Walking Dead," which is expected to debut this summer, will feature both new and established characters from "The Walking Dead" franchise.
"Anthony, Jillian, Terry, Parker, and Poppy are the first wave of singular talents who will further expand the Walking Dead Universe into harrowing, hilarious, heartfelt, and horrifying new realms and we couldn't be happier to welcome them to the family, along with these terrific directors," executive producer Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of the Walking Dead Universe, said in a statement Wednesday.
"More announcements, more wonderful folks to come."
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.