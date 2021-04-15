Terry Crews discussed his new audiobook on marriage titled Stronger Together that he created with his wife Rebecca King Crews while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The audiobook, available on Audible, covers Terry Crews and his wife's 30-year-marriage and how they worked past issues such as the actor's previous addiction to porn.

Terry Crews said on Wednesday the idea for the project came while he was hosting a speaking engagement in Vietnam where he dived into themes of positivity and motivation. The speech included personal details about their marriage, with Rebecca King Crews eventually taking the stage to answer how their relationship survived from her perspective.

"We always have this male side and female side, but when both of us tell the story at the same time, it's like watching it in 3-D because there is two different perspectives," Terry Crews said.

The actor mentioned how marriage, when it was first instituted, people's life expectancy was lower and how this naturally led to shorter marriages.

"We said man, 'We got to let people know what this is like. That you are stronger together. That you are better off making it. If you can make it work, try,'" Terry Crews said.

The 52-year-old then discussed what inspired the audiobook's title.

"We saw what was happening in the country. We are stronger this way. Republican, democrat, male, female, black, white, asian, hispanic and everybody we noticed, there became these camps. It was almost like a willful segregation," he said.

"We decided this is what we have to talk about right now. There is a way to make things work but we got to do the effort. We got to make it happen," he continued.

Terry Crews also played Name That Famous Celebrity with Corinne Foxx and Jimmy Kimmel Live superfan Yehya, in what may be his last appearance on the late night show.

Terry Crews and Fox were blindfolded while Yehya tried to describe a random selected celebrity. Terry Crews and Fox had to guess which Hollywood star Yehya was talking about in order to earn points and were tied at the end.