On the season's fifth episode, Terry pressed the Golden Buzzer for a trio of dancers, who include lasers and lights in their performance.
When Cindy, her husband Josh, and their friend Nick walked out on the AGT stage, Cindy told the judges how their group formed.
"We actually met doing the AGT residency in Vegas. So we were two of the backup dancers, and [Nick] was one of the choreographers," Cindy shared.
Cindy confirmed that the trio has been working on their act for years.
Cindy added how auditioning for America's Got Talent was their chance to put themselves "in the spotlight."
She explained, "As dancers, we tend to be in the background, and so it's our chance to step out and make it happen for ourselves."
The Royal Lasers did a dance with lasers on their feet and hats. As they performed hip-hop moves, a stunning light show flashed behind them. The visual effects -- including a giant alien and octopus -- were stunning, and the judges were clearly impressed.
But Terry was completely blown away by the act.
While the audience cheered, Terry rushed to the judges' table.
"Royal Lasers, you gave us monsters! You gave us fire! So I'm going to give you one thing!" Terry shouted. "The Golden Buzzer!"
A potential contestant backstage was shown saying the Royal Lasers were "worthy" of the honor.
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"Incredible!" Terry praised the trio. "Yeah, baby! That's how you do it!"
Mel B. said she was "so happy" about Terry's Golden Buzzer because "that was a good one."
Terry then told the act backstage that their performance was "flawless."
Cindy replied, "It was the longest two minutes of my life. Thank you!"
The other Golden Buzzers of the America's Got Talent season so far belong to singer Sgt. Isaac Atkins, singer Lai Noelle, Acro Canine Crew, singer Lara D, magician act Hundred Fingers, talented amputee Ruben Roldan Bustos, and R&B singer Mackenzie Sol. About The Author:Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.