Terrace House star and professional wrestler Hana Kimura has died at age 22, Stardom Wrestling announced on Saturday.

"Stardom fans, We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away," the organization said in a statement.

"Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends. We appreciate your support during this difficult time."

Her final Instagram post was Friday. It was a photo of her with her cat and said, "Goodbye," in Japanese, according to Variety.

She disclosed in previous social-media posts that she had been cyber-bullied.

People.com said the cause and manner of her death have not been disclosed.