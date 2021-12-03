AMC Networks announced the return of A Discovery of Witches for a third season on Friday. The new season premieres Jan. 8 on SundanceNow, Shudder and AMC+.

In the third season, Diana Bishop ( Teresa Palmer ) and Matthew Clairmont ( Matthew Goode ) return to the present day from 1590. In the trailer, the forces of witches and vampires threaten to extinguish their child together.

"Let them come," Diana says. "I'm ready."

Sky TV originally produced A Discovery of Witches for the U.K. The series is based on author Deborah Harkness's All Souls Trilogy.

The third season will be the last for A Discovery of Witches. The trailer calls it the conclusion of the trilogy and AMC confirms it is based on the final book, The Book of Life.

The third season also premieres in January on Sky Max and NOW.