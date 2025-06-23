During a recent appearance on her daughter Gia Giudice's "Casual Chaos" podcast, Teresa dished about that memorable The Real Housewives episode.
For starters, Teresa recalled having a good relationship with Danielle before that explosive moment.
"Danielle was... let me tell you, Danielle was made for it. She was TV gold. She really was. She was awesome. She just put it all out there, literally," Teresa said.
"She was fun and very easygoing, just so much fun, even though in the beginning, she was like insulting me a little bit. That's what made me flip the table on her, you know?"
Teresa claimed Danielle was throwing "these little jabs" at her during that conversation with the cast.
"Like she said to [my ex-husband Joe Giudice], 'Don't speak to me like you speak to your wife.' Stuff like that," Teresa alleged.
"And then I'm the type where I take it, I take it, I take it, and then when I don't take it anymore, I explode."
Teresa, however, said she and Danielle "ended up making up later on," once the pair got to know each other a little better.
Teresa also apparently regrets allowing the tense exchange to become physical.
"Let me tell you the truth: after I did it, I was like, 'Oh my God, what did I just do?'" Teresa admitted. "Like, I wasn't proud of it. I really wasn't."
Teresa insisted her outburst was the first time she had ever done something like that.
"I got that mad," Teresa continued.
"Afterwards, everyone loved it. So then I embraced it. I don't like the picture that everybody posted with that mean face... I should have been smiling, but everyone loves it. So, you know, because everyone else loves it. I've embraced it."
In June 2024, Andy Cohen addressed speculation that The Real Housewives of New Jersey may experience a cast shakeup in order to dissolve longstanding tensions for Season 15.
When asked about a potential Jersey reboot, Andy shared on an episode of SiriusXM's Reality Checked with Kiki Monique, "Yeah. There was a lot of play with that one and I think the answer is -- I was talking to a cast member about this today -- we are going to cross next season as that comes."
Andy confirmed, "Right now, we're just kind of focusing on, 'Okay, well if we're not doing a conventional reunion, what are we doing and what is something different that we could do?'"
Andy, however, pointed out how other cities in The Real Housewivesfranchise have benefited from cast changes.
For example, the franchise had fired the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City after its dramatic thirteenth season and hired a new set of women for Season 14.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta also welcomed new cast members, as several ladies exited, for Season 16.
"Some things take time, and we want to take a minute to figure things out," Andy noted of producers' next steps for The Real Housewives of New Jersey.
"You know, there's no point in rushing into something just to rush into something."
But Andy acknowledged how it didn't appear disputes among The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast would ever be resolved.
"I think that the cast on Jersey is so fed up with each other," Andy admitted, before seemingly referencing how the cast has been divided between Team Melissa Gorga and Team Teresa Guidice.
"There are teams of people against each other... so that's our thing to solve for next season of Jersey and we can do it and we will figure it out."
And Andy went as far as to say there was "a supreme level of kind of distrust" amongst the New Jersey cast, adding, "That's never healthy in terms of trying to make a great television show."
The Real Housewives' Jenn Fessler told Us Weekly last year that she had a feeling Bravo would make adjustments after Season 14.
"I'm very well aware of the fact that things in Jersey are changing, things are shifting. The how's of it, the whens, the whys? I don't know," she shared.
When asked whether the Season 14 finale felt "final" to her, Jenn replied, "Let's hope so. I mean, final in a way that the finale's over, I would never want to relive that again."
Back in late 2022, Teresa said she "would never step away" from The Real Housewives of New Jersey because she's the one who had "started the show."
Teresa told People at the time, "I'm never going to give that to anyone because I'm the one that started the show."
"Other people are trying to put that out there, like, 'Oh, Teresa wants to leave.' It's so crazy to me how people are trying to plant the seed that Teresa wants to leave the show... the games that people play," she continued.
Teresa has been a mainstay on The Real Housewives of New Jersey since the show premiered on Bravo back in 2009.
"I'm not walking away until Bravo wants me to walk away," the Season 31 Dancing with the Stars contestant added in December 2022.
When Teresa went to prison for 11 months in 2015, the show actually went on a production hiatus during her incarceration.
Teresa and Joe were sentenced to jail time in October 2014 after pleading guilty to 41 counts of financial fraud -- which included failure to pay taxes, hiding assets and submitting fake loan applications -- in March of that year.
After reaching a plea deal, Teresa was originally sentenced to 15 months in jail, while Joe got a whopping 41 months.
