Teresa Giudice is open to marrying her new boyfriend, Luis Ruelas.

The 48-year-old television personality said on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live that she can "feel" herself marrying Ruelas.

"I feel it, so we'll see what happens," Giudice said.

Giudice said Ruelas wants to meet her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, with whom she has four daughters, Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12. Joe Giudice is currently living in the Bahamas.

"They've talked over the phone," Giudice said of Joe Giudice and Ruelas. "Luis wanted to go to the Bahamas and meet him, which I thought that was, like, the most amazing thing ever. He said he just wanted to talk to him and let him know that he's not trying to take his place ... because I have daughters."

When asked to name how her relationship with Ruelas is different than her marriage to Joe Giudice, Giudice said Ruelas is a very "open" person.

"With Luis, he's just more ... very open," Giudice said. "He gets me to open up. I know exactly what he's feeling. He expresses his feelings and because he's so open, it makes me express my feelings to him."

"I like a lot of attention, so does he. So we both give each other a lot of attention, which I love," she added. "We can't keep our hands off each other."

In addition, Giudice confirmed she and Ruelas bought a house together but said it is an investment property. She said there's "no talks" yet about them moving into the house together.

Melissa Gorga, Giudice's Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star and the sister of Joe Giudice, said on WWHL in February that Giudice is "on cloud nine" with Ruelas.

"I think he's a nice guy," Gorga said of Ruelas. "I think she is super happy. They're, like, in that puppy love right now. It all seems good."

Giudice and Joe Giudice split in 2019 after 20 years of marriage. Over the weekend in the Bahamas, Joe Giudice reunited with all four of the couple's daughters for the first time since December 2019.