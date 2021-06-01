Police in Tennessee released body camera footage from the 3-hour chase of a zebra that escaped from an exotic animal auction.

The Cookeville Police Department released body camera footage Sunday from the chase that ensued May 7 when a zebra was spotted wandering near Prescott South Middle School.

"I've roped a couple horses in my day," an officer says in the footage, which shows the zebra keeping a distance from the officers and jumping a fence at one point.

Police said the chase lasted for about 3 hours before they were able to coax the animal into a trailer.

Zebras are legal to own in Tennessee, which places the animals in the same category as horses.