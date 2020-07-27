Warner Bros. announced on Monday that director Christopher Nolan's Tenet will be released into theaters outside the United States starting on Aug. 26.

The film will open in over 70 countries worldwide including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Russia, Spain and the U.K.

Tenet, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has been delayed multiple times from its original July 17 release date. The film will be released in select cities in the U.S. over Labor Day weekend on Sept. 3.

Theaters in the United States largely remain closed due to the pandemic, while others around the world have reopened. Warner Bros. has yet to announce plans to release the film in China.

Tenet follows star John David Washington who can invert time and is trying to save the world from destruction. Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Himesh Patel and Clemence Posey also star.

Paramount recently delayed Top Gun: Maverick to July 2, 2021 and A Quiet Place Part II to April 23, 2021 due to the pandemic.