The release of Christopher Nolan's film Tenet has been delayed again due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deadline reported Monday that Warner Bros. has postponed the release and is prepping the film for an unconventional rollout in theaters.

Tenet was initially scheduled to open in theaters July 17 but was previously delayed to July 31. The release date was pushed back again in June to Aug. 12.

The film is expected to first open overseas, where theaters in China, South Korea and other countries have been reopening. Tenet will be released in the U.S. when it is safe to do so. Sources cited a possible Sept. 11 release.

The Hollywood Reporter said Tenet may be released in the U.S. first in cities where theaters can safely reopen. Warner Bros. is expected to announce a new plan in the coming days.

"Our goals throughout this process have been to ensure the highest odds of success for our films while also being ready to support our theater partners with new content as soon as they could safely reopen," Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich said.

"We will share a new 2020 release date imminently for Tenet, Christopher Nolan's wholly original and mind-blowing feature," he added. " We are not treating Tenet like a traditional global day-and-date release, and our upcoming marketing and distribution plans will reflect that."

Warner Bros. is also delaying the release of The Conjuring 3, which was slated for release Sept. 11. The movie will now open in theaters June 4, 2021.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!