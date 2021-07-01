Tenacious D has released a medley of Beatles covers to benefit Doctors Without Borders.

The rock duo released a medley of the Beatles songs "You Never Give Me Your Money" and "The End" as a charity single Thursday.

All proceeds from the limited edition 7" vinyl release of the medley will go to Doctors Without Borders, an international medical humanitarian organization.

"Tenacious D are paying tribute to the greatest band in the world... not themselves... The Beatles!!! In the spirit of healing the world... please enjoy Tenacious D's mashup of two classics from Abbey Road," Tenacious D said in a press release.

Tenacious D released a medley of the Beatles songs "You Never Give Me Your Money" and "The End" as a charity single. Cover art courtesy of Tenacious D

Tenacious D released a cover of the Rocky Horror Picture Show song "Time Warp" in October to encourage voting in the 2020 presidential election.

Tenacious D consists of Jack Black and Kyle Gass. The duo released their fourth studio album, Post-Apocalypto, in November 2018.