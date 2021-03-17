HOME > Temptation Island > Temptation Island (USA revival) 'Temptation Island' recap: Kendal appears to have threesome, Erica decides she's done with Kendal, Erin is "terrified" to lose Corey, Julian and Kristen break down!

featured Kendal Kirkland appearing to have a threesome with Alexcys Homan and Nickole Ciszak, Erica Washington deciding she's done with Kendal, Erin Smith "terrified" to lose Corey Sobczyk, Julian Allen breaking down, and Kristen Ramos finally revealing what had been weighing on her heart during the USA revival's Season 3 episode on Tuesday night.



ADVERTISEMENT follows four dating couples at a pivotal time in their relationship in which they must decide whether to stay committed to each other for the rest of their lives, go their separate ways as singles, or leave the island with a new partner.



The four couples are New Jersey-based couple Kristen, a 26-year-old physical therapist and Julian, a 26-year-old personal trainer; West Hollywood-based couple Chelsea Orcutt, a 29-year-old marketing coordinator, and Thomas Gipson, a 37-year-old investment trader; Los Angeles-based couple Erica Washington, a 24-year-old personal assistant, and Kendal, a 26-year-old business owner; and San Diego-based couple Erin, a 24-year-old behavioral therapist and Corey, a 25-year-old concierge manager.



Kristen and Julian were together for a whopping 11 years prior to , Chelsea and Thomas had dated for over a year before applying, Erica and Kendal dated for two years prior to the show, and Erin and Corey had been involved for one-and-a-half years.



The broadcast began with the four boyfriends attending their second bonfire meeting with host Mark L. Walberg and Kendal telling the cameras he hoped all the men weren't just "pouring into" Erica because that wouldn't help her personal development and growth.



Corey watched the first video clip at the bonfire meeting and it showed Shaquille Urie, a 24-year-old personal trainer from Denver, CO, saying he's a better match for Erin because he's open, vulnerable and not afraid to express himself.



Corey admitted he did need to work on opening up, which was "a weakness" for him. Corey said showing emotions felt like a weakness to him because he comes from a successful military family.



"I look in the mirror and sometimes I'm ashamed to see the person on the other side. I am a failure because I feel like there's so much more I can do," Corey shared. "Coming here has shed that light that I have a lot to work on."



Kendal observed Jesse Stephanos, a 25-year-old business owner from Palm Beach Gardens, FL, telling the other guys how Kendal had told Erica she was putting out 100 percent in their relationship and he was only giving her back 60 percent.



"There are times like I feel I'm not getting what I need and I'm not giving her what she needs in terms of gratitude and affection even though I know deep down in my heart she's truly giving her best in everything that she can. I'm not reciprocating that," Kendal explained.



Mark questioned whether Erica was trying to be someone she's not to please Kendal and be enough for him, and he absolutely agreed. Kendal said that's why he came to he desired true love and someone who's very compatible with him.



"I'm not opposed to being with somebody else," Kendal confessed.



Julian witnessed Kristen telling two guys that the couple's families are very close and her father wouldn't appreciate watching Julian's behavior.

Julian, however, said he felt confused because he was just trying to have fun and believed he had done nothing wrong. Julian thought he had yet to disrespect Kristen, whom he's very close to because they had even lost family together.



Julian revealed Kristen was very busy at times with school and she just expected him to stay home and not participate in activities so she wouldn't miss out on anything.



"That's not fair to me either. Looking back now, I feel we've really taken positive steps to work on things and our relationship coming here was in a steady place. I don't want to be steady; I know what I want. I want her," Julian said.



Mark asked what the future looked like, and Julian acknowledged taking the next step with Kristen, getting married and starting a family, which is something Kristen apparently really wants.



"I want to be the best husband and father to our family. That's what I want," Julian shared.



Thomas saw a clip of Chelsea flirting with Tommy, a 27-year-old masonry co owner from Woodbridge, NJ, who slammed Thomas for bringing such a loyal girl to .



Thomas said the single guys were obviously trying to win the girls over by trashing their boyfriends and he was a little disappointed Chelsea wasn't seeing through that game.



Thomas told Mark that he wants to be accepted for how he is and how he's flirty in his relationship.



Thomas clearly felt disrespected because he said he'd never allow one of the single girls to talk to the camera AT Chelsea. On the way out of the bonfire, Julian and Kendal agreed that Chelsea seemed to be "a hypocrite" because she was flirting with the guys at her villa.



"If there's something you want, go get it," Julian advised Thomas after the bonfire.



After the bonfire, Erin said the clip of Kendal in bed with Alexcys Homan, a 23-year-old personal assistant from Van Nuys, CA, "shook [her] up" and if she saw Corey sleeping with another woman, she wouldn't be okay for a while because she had previously been cheated on.



Erin couldn't believe how strong Erica was acting given Erica was all about growing as a person.



"He was trying to make me feel [so] small so he could make a [big] mistake and I'm supposed to be okay with that. I can't imagine myself going through that same type of pain, hurt and confusion over and over and over again. I want to nip it in the bud now," Erica told the cameras.



Following the bonfire meeting, both villas partied hard and Erica seemed totally calm and collected although her boyfriend had sex with "a random ass girl."



After seeing Thomas be more flirtatious than ever, Chelsea told Erin that she was "feeling" Tommy. Chelsea considered hooking up with Tommy but feared potentially losing Thomas forever if they decided they wanted to stay together at the end of the process.



Chelsea was avoided Tom so she wouldn't cross the line, but Erin advised her to follow her heart and do what was in her gut.



Meanwhile, Kristen still lacked trust in Julian and was beginning to wonder why she was still sticking around.



And Tom went off and flirted with Erica, telling Erica that she was his No. 1 pick of the girlfriends no matter who he was vibing with. Erica didn't know what to think of Tommy and whether he was sincere.



"Confidence is fine, that's great. But he doesn't seem genuine whatsoever, and I don't think he's really here to make a real connection. I think he's just here to make a physical connection," Erica said in a confessional.



Chelsea saw Tommy making a connection with Erica from a distance, so she also determined Tommy was not on the island to find lasting love.



Julian was trying to change to make Kristen happy, and he realized he wasn't very happy in the process. Julian realized he had to stop being such a pleaser moving forward.



And Kendal and Alexcys discussed how they had never established strong feelings for someone so quickly before. The pair felt they could be open and honest with each other, and Alexcys seemed to have her walls down.



Erica then finally felt her emotions and cried to Kristen about how Kendal didn't seem to love her or make her the best version of herself.



"I really don't know what love looks like," Erica explained.



"I'm still trying to figure out how someone is capable of hurting someone like this. I already know in my head he's going to find some way to justify what he did, and honestly, it's unjustifiable. I hope it was worth it!"



That evening, Mark asked to speak with the boyfriends and revealed it was time for an elimination and the men could choose to send home as many women as they liked to. The guys agreed they should cut someone none of them were vibing with.



Corey said he was vibing with Amanda Spain-Butts, a 24-year-old operations coordinator from Austin, TX, and so Kendal, Julian and Thomas agreed she'd be safe.



Kendal was all business about the decision, but Thomas admitted it was more of a personal decision for him.



The guys ended up eliminating Lauryn Stewart, a 27-year-old personal trainer from Hahira, GA; Isabel Thanmithak, a 27-year-old bartender from Henderson, NV; and Katrina Koomen, a 22-year-old model from Novi, MI.



And the girls opted to eliminate "the frat boys" at the villa who didn't have the best of intentions.



The men who were ousted were Tommy; Evan McFadden, a 29-year-old sales associate from Simi Valley, CA; Rocky Buttery, a 31-year-old model from Delray Beach, FL; and



The guys clearly left the ladies' villa with resentment and anger, which only confirmed the women's decisions in their minds.



It then became time to party at the guys' villa with the remaining single women, but Julian decided to keep his distance from the action because he was missing Kristen.



And the girlfriends threw a glow-up neon party to make the guys feel better about having sent some people home.



Chelsea then continued to bond with Blake Eyres, a 34-year-old dentist from St. Louis, MO, whom Chelsea wanted to get to know better. Chelsea had been fighting her feelings for Blake and wanted to let her walls down.



Erin then asked Shaquille to remember that she had a boyfriend, although he said he respected, admired and adored her. Shaquille believed Erin was just retreating from her feelings for him, and he hoped she would at least own up to those feelings at some point.



At the guys' villa, Alexcys and Nickole, a 22-year-old marketing manager from Oak Ridge, NJ, were dared to skinny-dip in the pool. The girls also madeout in the hot tub, and Kendal complimented Alexcys on being discreet but also being ready to party at times.



Nickole acknowledged she's bisexual and then asked Alexcys to spend the night with her, and Alexcys was up for a night together.



As Nickole and Alexcys began hooking up in bed, it appeared Kendal joined them and had a threesome.



Nickole said it was an awesome evening, and Alexcys confirmed the trio did some "adult cuddling." The trio apparently got intimate and had a blast, although Alexcys had to exit her comfort zone a little bit for the event.



Kendal told Julian that Nickole and Alexcys essentially ripped their clothes off and hopped into bed with him, and Kendal considered taking Nickole out on a date.



Meanwhile, Erica couldn't stop thinking about that clip of Kendal and Alexcys together, and Kristen admitted she was also feeling pain. Kristen wished she could talk about the things that hurt her most, but she wasn't quite ready.



Chelsea figured a clip of her dancing had upset Thomas and made him feel like he could go and do whatever he wanted, but she said she deserved more from a man, including more respect.



Chelsea told Mark that she'd consider dating Blake if Thomas was going to behave that way.



Erin then watched Nickole and another single talking about Erin behind her back. The girls suggested Erik might've been using Corey and as a way to break up with him, but Erin insisted that wasn't true or okay.



"How I felt when I first got here is different from how I feel now... Corey is an amazing guy and he does feel low of himself because of me. I've genuinely never felt this terrified of losing someone. It's scary," Erin cried.



Erica then watched a clip of Kendal getting into bed with two women and apparently hooking up with them both.



Erica said her "new normal" was watching Kendal have sex with not just one other women but two people. Erica said she had painted a picture of Kendal being intelligent and wise and he was coming across as the "exact opposite" of that.



Erica had prayed for clarity and acknowledged that Kendal was giving that to her.



"Is there anything Kendal can do at this point that will have you at the final bonfire back into his arms?" Mark asked.



"Absolutely not," Erica announced.



And Kristen observed footage of Julian crying alone in his bedroom, which made Kristen feel bad since she couldn't comfort or console him.



Kristen didn't know why Julian was crying but it hurt her nonetheless, and then she started to cry.



