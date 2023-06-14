HOME > Temptation Island > Temptation Island (USA revival) Patrick Ecclesine/USA Network

'Temptation Island' host Mark L. Walberg teases Season 5's spicy "twists and turns"

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/14/2023



host Mark L. Walberg has teased "twists and turns" viewers can expect to see on the show's upcoming fifth season.



"We have four couples who are really, fully expressed and really rolling up their sleeves and getting into it," Walberg, 60, told Us Weekly ahead of the premiere.



"There are some twists and turns in the format that spice things up -- things that I didn't realize would pay off the way that they did."



will kick off with a new mixer where the couples will talk and mingle with the singles who will be tempting and dating their partners, creating intrigue and tension as they each size up the potential competition.



And there will also be a new temptation light added to each of the houses.



When the light glows, it signifies that someone in a relationship has fallen into temptation, but the original couples won't know if it's their partner or someone else in the house.



"It doesn't really tell you anything, who's doing what or what they're doing,â€ Walberg explained to the magazine. "But what goes on in their minds makes things a little crazy."



Walberg admitted he wasn't sold on the format changes at first, but once he saw them executed, he changed his mind.



"That Temptation Light popping on reminds them while they're at their villa that there's something else going on to be constantly aware of and that staying off your center actually can inform you," Walberg shared. "It can give you answers, actual legitimate, authentic answers."



Walberg teased how every time a light illuminates, the mood changes "every time," adding, "I think a couple of the people are like, laying on the couch to watch if the lights going on or off all night long."



"And then, at some point, it's like, 'If their light's on, let's get our light on,' kind of vibe," he noted. "Its really interesting."



This season, the singles will also be allowed to send their desired partners letters, which is something only the people in established relationships could do in the past.

"We're also empowering the singles a little bit more this season," the host revealed.



"In [the] past, it's been about the four couples and the singles are sort of there for them, but we didn't really get into their story as deeply as we are this season. So, we get to give them a chance to actually be part of this process a little bit."



Fans can apparently expect the singles to be as "seductive" as ever, with Walberg sharing of the bachelors and bachelorettes, "These guys have it together, they're gorgeous."



Walberg joked the number of abs in the new cast is "daunting" and the singles approached the process with confidence.



"They're players. They [have], you know, 'Nothing's gonna get to me' kind of vibe. Well, when you talk to them, that's not the truth at all. We're all a scared kid inside to some degree," Walberg said.



The show's host insisted that many of the singles actually came on the show to genuinely find their match or their person.



"I think anybody who's on the show -- I mean, the ultimate goal is to find a real love, something real," Walberg declared.



"And even the biggest player, when you really get beneath the surface, are vulnerable and unsure and want the same things."



Kaitlin and Hall got engaged and had been dating for eight years prior to appearing on the reality dating series, and Marisela and Christopher were together for two years prior to joining 's cast.



And the other two couples are Leonila "Paris" Pedro, a 23-year-old influencer, and Nzubechukwu "Great" Ezihie, a 25-year-old engineer, who are from Newark, NJ, as well as Vanessa Valente, a 34-year-old procurement manager, and Roberto Mal, a 24-year-old nursing student, who are from Los Angeles, CA.



Paris and Great first met on social media after Paris DM'ed him on Instagram to get his attention. They were dating for almost two years before testing their love, but they struggled to trust one another after a history of cheating.



Vanessa and Roberto met overseas in Qatar, and what they both thought was going to be a one-night stand turned into a long-term committed relationship.



The couples in established relationships must determine whether they want to live the "single life" or if being single again is exactly what they don't want.



By the end of the process, each couple must decide whether to commit to a lifetime together, leave single, or continue dating one of the sexy singles they had met on the island.

