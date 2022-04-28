The Television Academy released on Thursday their list for the 15th annual Television Academy Honors, which includes Insecure, Dopesick and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Television Academy honors recognizes seven exceptional television programs and their producers for advancing social change.

Reservation Dogs, The Year Earth Changed, It's a Sin, Black and Missing and Taste the Nation: Holiday Edition are also on the list.

The shows will be honored during a celebration that will take place this summer.

The Television Academy is also giving special recognition to Fauci, MAID and Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre. Each show will receive a certificate to acknowledge their pro-social content.

"Now more than ever, television informs and galvanizes audiences around the world. These seven remarkable programs have enlightened viewers and advocated for some of the most significant issues facing our global community. We are pleased to honor these extraordinary programs and producers who are committed to influencing social change," Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma said in a statement.