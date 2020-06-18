The Television Academy has announced that it is increasing the number of nominations in the comedy and drama categories from seven to eight for the Emmy Awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paired performer categories such as Supporting Actor Comedy and Supporting Actress Comedy, will have parity in the number of nominations, The Television Academy said Wednesday.

The Television Academy also announced that the number of nominees for the other categories will be determined based on the number of submissions received.

A category that receives between one and 19 submissions, will have between zero and four nominees. A category that receives 20 to 80 submissions will receive five nominations followed by 81 to 160 submissions receiving six nominations, 161 to 240 submissions receiving seven nominations and over 240 submissions receiving eight nominations.

The rule changes come as Emmy submissions for 2020 have increased by 15 percent over last year.

"The increase in submissions is a reflection of the number of new voices, new television platforms and a tremendous growth in content from existing platforms across our industry," Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma said in a statement.

"Despite production suspension resulting from COVID-19, there is a wealth of excellent work submitted for this year's competition," he continued.

Jimmy Kimmel will be returning to host the 72nd Emmy Awards on Sept. 20. The late night host previously hosted the 64th and 68th Emmy Awards.