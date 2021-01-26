Apple TV+ has renewed espionage thriller Tehran for a second season, the streaming service announced on Tuesday.

Tehran follows Mossad agent Tamar Rabinyan, portrayed by Niv Sultan, who goes undercover for a dangerous mission in Tehran, Iran that puts everyone around her in danger.

Shaun Toub, Navid Negahban, Shervin Alenabi, Liraz Charhi and Menashe Noy also star in the series, which airs on Israeli network Kan 11 and on Apple TV+ globally.

Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden and Maor Kohn created Tehran with Daniel Syrkin and Omri Shenhar as co-creators. Syrkin serves as director with Shenhar and Zonder penning the script.

Tehran premiered on Apple TV+ in September.