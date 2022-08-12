A trailer was released Friday for the upcoming drama series High School, whose first season is set to premiere on Amazon Freevee on Oct. 14.

The show will depict the high school lives of Grammy-nominated recording artists Tegan and Sara Quin, with the series being based on the twins' best-selling memoir of the same name.

The series will take viewers through the Quin sisters' teenage years in Calgary, Alberta, where they work on growing into adulthood, while also beginning their songwriting careers.

"High School is a story about finding your own identity -- a journey made even more complicated when you have a twin whose own struggle and self-discovery so closely mimic your own," Amazon said of the series, adding that the sister's stories are told "through a backdrop of '90s grunge and rave culture."

The show stars TikTok creators Railey and Seazynn Gilliland as Tegan and Sara Quin, respectively, with the social media stars making their television debut on the show.

Additional stars on the show include Cobie Smulders (How I Met Your Mother, The Avengers) and Kyle Bornheimer (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Marriage Story), who star as the twins' parents.

The rest of the primary cast is rounded out by Olivia Rouyre, Amanda Fix, Brianne Tju and Geena Meszaros.

Produced by Amazon Studios and Plan B Entertainment, High School is executive produced, written and co-showrun by Clea DuVall and Laura Kittrel.

The real-life Quin sisters also served as executive producers, with the pair tweeting that they were "beyond grateful to have been part of bringing our story to TV."

DuVall directed several episodes of High School, but despite this, she is primarily known for her acting roles.

She has appeared in award-winning shows like Better Call Saul, Veep and The Handmaid's Tale, while also lending her abilities to films such as Zodiac and the 2012 Academy Awards Best Picture, Argo.

Prior to High School's Oct. 14 release, the series will have its world premiere at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival this September.

While Amazon is marketing the upcoming eight-episodes as Season 1, no information on a potential second season of High School has been released.