Netflix has released a trailer for its upcoming animated movie, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Ant Ward and Andy Suriano helmed the film, which was penned by Tony Gama-Lobo, Rebecca May.

"Continuing the tale from the hit Nickelodeon series, Raphael, Michelangelo, Leonardo and Donatello are back in action and up to their teenage antics in this comedic adventure that raises the stakes higher than ever before," the streaming service said in a synopsis Wednesday.

"The Turtles are put to the test when a mysterious stranger named Casey Jones arrives from the future to warn the mutant brothers of an impending invasion·of the most dangerous alien force in the galaxy -- the Krang!"

Wednesday's action-packed, 2 1/2-minute preview shows the heroes meeting Jones.