Teen Wolf: The Movie is a sequel to Teen Wolf, which aired for six seasons on MTV from 2011 to 2017. Posey, Reed, Haynes, Tyler Hoechlin, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig and other original cast members will reprise their roles.
The film will see Scott (Posey) assemble a new wolf pack to take on the most powerful and deadly enemy yet.
In addition, Teen Wolf: The Movie will introduce the new spinoff series Wolf Pack.
The Teen Wolf franchise is based on the 1985 film starring Michael J. Fox as a high school student-turned-werewolf.
Teen Wolf: The Movie is "coming soon" to Paramount+.
