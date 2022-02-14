Teen Titans Go! will return for an eighth season on Cartoon Network.

The network confirmed Monday that it renewed the animated series for Season 8.

Teen Titans Go! is based on the DC Comics superhero team Teen Titans. The series follows Beast Boy, Robin, Cyborg, Raven and Starfire as they save the world and navigate life as teenagers.

The voice cast includes Tara Strong, Scott Menville, Greg Cipes, Khary Payton and Hyden Walch.

Season 8 will feature more characters from the DC Extended Universe, including Beard Hunter and King Shark. The series is the longest-running animated series in DC history and will premiere its eighth season later this year.

"The undeniable success of Teen Titans Go!, with its signature blend of action and subversive Super Hero humor, is a testament to the phenomenal work of executive producer Pete Michail and the show team," Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios president Sam Register said in a statement.

"Seven seasons, one theatrical feature film, multiple specials, celebrity cameos, and no end in sight, this show has carved out its own lane in the acclaimed legacy established by the original Teen Titans animated series," he added.

In addition, the TV movie Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse will premiere in May. The film will first release May 24 on digital, Blu-Ray and DVD, then premiere May 28 on Cartoon Network. The movie comes to HBO Max on June 28.

Cartoon Network shared a trailer for Mayhem in the Universe that shows the Teen Titans team up with the DC Super Hero Girls to stop the Legion of Doom.