Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd is going to be a mom of two.

The 28-year-old television personality is expecting her second child, her first with her partner, Zach Davis.

Floyd shared the news in an Instagram post Thursday.

"We are extremely blessed and honored that this little one has chosen us as parents. We prayed for this moment and wanted to hold on to it as long as we could," she wrote. "The past few months have been life changing in the best ways possible."

Floyd is already parent to a 3-year-old daughter, Ryder, with her ex-partner Cory Wharton. Wharton welcomed another daughter, Mila, with his girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge, in April.

"Ryder is so excited to be a big sister again and is already super protective over my bump. She prays for the baby every night and kisses my belly every morning," Floyd said.

Floyd also gave a sweet shoutout to Davis.

"Zach, you have been nothing but supportive and there every step of the way," she said. "Thinking about how young we were when we first met and how far we have come, I could not be more proud of us today. My heart is so full. Let the next adventure begin."

Davis confirmed the news in a post on his own account.

"Baby Davis is coming soon," Davis wrote. "This has been the biggest blessing in the smallest package. If you know me, you know my life revolves around family. I am beyond excited to start my own with the woman I love."

"Chey, I love watching you with Ryder... you are nothing but an amazing mother. Ryder is the best little girl anyone can ask for and I look forward to seeing her become a big sister (again). I love you both," he said.

The Challenge alums Tori Deal, Amanda Garcia and Kam Williams were among those to congratulate Floyd and Davis in the comments.

"So happy for your whole beautiful family," Deal wrote.

"This is beautiful. I love you congrats sister," Garcia added.

"Yayyy congrats!! I'm so happy for you and your family," Williams said.

Floyd joined Teen Mom OG in Season 7 following Farrah Abraham's departure. The MTV series co-stars Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, Amber Portwood and Mackenzie McKee.

MTV cut ties with Selfridge and pulled her Teen Mom OG at Home special with Wharton in June due to her past racist tweets. Wharton said he was "disappointed" by MTV's decision.