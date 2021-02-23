Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell is pregnant again after experiencing a miscarriage.

The 28-year-old television personality is expecting another child with her husband, Tyler Baltierra, three months after having a miscarriage.

Lowell shared the news Monday on Instagram alongside a slideshow of photos, which included a picture of Nova, 6, and Vaeda, 2, her daughters with Baltierra.

"This rainbow was worth the storm. Baby Baltierra coming soon," she captioned the post.

Lowell and Baltierra also have an 11-year-old daughter, Carly, whom they placed for adoption as teenagers.

Lowell said in an interview with Champion Daily in December that she had a miscarriage on Thanksgiving in November. Lowell also discussed the loss in a post on Twitter.

"I WAS Pregnant and excited to share it with all of you and I am heartbroken to reveal that I lost the baby," the star wrote. "My statement is in the story and I am sharing this to let you know you are not alone."

"We are all in this together and everyone experiences pain, loss, and the recovery from it and I am still in the thick of dealing with this loss as it was recent and all the emotional trauma that follows such a loss in an already horrifically hard year," she added.

Lowell thanked fans for their support and said she is there to love and support her fans as well.

"I opened up about this only to help those who are experiencing the same thing to know that there's someone else every day experiencing this. This was painful to share... but again, you're not alone," she said.

Lowell came to fame on the MTV series 16 & Pregnant and now stars on Teen Mom OG. The series is in its ninth season and co-stars Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, Cheyenne Floyd and Mackenzie McKee.