"Teen Mom 2" alum Chelsea Houska has landed her own HGTV series.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 30-year-old and her husband, Cole DeBoer, will star in the home renovation and design show "Farmhouse Fabulous."

"Farmhouse Fabulous" will consist of six episodes and premiere in spring of 2023.

The series will follow Houska and DeBoer as they help families renovate their homes.

"Chelsea and Cole are spirited young entrepreneurs breaking ground in the home renovation business," HGTV SVP of programming and production Betsy Ayala said in a statement.

"We'll showcase their optimism and youthful creativity throughout the series and we're sure their 8.6 million Instagram followers will love every minute of it!"

DeBoer has construction experience, while Houska has a passion for design.

"After building our dream farmhouse in Sioux Falls a few years ago, we realized we have a real knack for design and home reno and it's evolved into our passion," DeBoer said.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"We can't wait to take our fans along this next crazy journey of building our business from the ground up -- with four kids in tow -- showing all of the highs and lows on the renovation site and at home," Houska added.

Houska also celebrated the news on Instagram, calling the show "a dream come true."

"We have been working hard behind the scenes and cannot wait to get started renovating and designing homes for other couples in our area," she wrote.

Houska and DeBoer married in October 2016 and have three children together, son Watson and daughters Walker and Layne.

Houska also has a daughter, Aubree, from a previous relationship.

Houska came to fame on the MTV series "16 & Pregnant" and starred on "Teen Mom 2" for 10 seasons.